UK ticket-holder scoops £181 million jackpot in Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw

A UK ticket-holder scooped a “life-changing” £181 million jackpot in Tuesday’s draw.

In the third biggest UK National Lottery win of all time, one lucky player matched all five category main numbers, plus the two lucky star numbers to win £181,073,415.70, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 12, 14, 27, 44, and 50, and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 12.

One UK winner successfully matched all five main numbers, plus one lucky star number to win £355,164.90, while another scooped £16,601.50 by matching the five category main numbers.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, said: “Brilliant news, someone in the UK has scooped a life-changing £181 million! That makes this the biggest win of 2026 so far and the third biggest UK National Lottery winner of all time.

“With that size fortune, this lucky winner would have wealth on a par with the likes of Adele (worth an estimated £170 million). Just imagine the kind of lifestyle that could unlock!

“Anyone who bought a ticket should take a moment to check it carefully – you could be the winner we’re looking for.”

Friday’s jackpot now stands at an estimated £14 million.