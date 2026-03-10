Tens of thousands raised for businesses destroyed by Glasgow fire

The amount raised for Glasgow businesses affected by the fire next to the city’s Central Station has now reached more than £150,000.

Crowdfunding platform GoFundMe said “dozens” of appeals have been set up for businesses hit by the blaze, which broke out on Sunday afternoon.

The fire began in a vape shop on Union Street, with the flames spreading through the building and around the corner on to Gordon Street.

More than £21,000 has been raised so far for Lucky in Love Tattoos, which is one of a number of businesses that lost its premises in the fire.

The firm’s GoFundMe page said: “Lucky in Love Tattoos is home to nine self-employed tattoo artists, this fire has destroyed all our tattoo equipment, supplies and years of hard work creating our studio.

“This fundraiser has been set up to help Scott, Craig, Cheyenne, Poppy, Graeme, Caitlyn, Nadia, Layla and Laura rebuild all their hard work by allowing them to buy supplies and the necessary tools to tattoo again ASAP.”

Another tattoo parlour destroyed in the fire, Hundred Demons, has so far received donations of more than £18,000.

On the company’s GoFundMe page, owner Duncan Sweeny wrote: “As many of you know, our building at 111 Union St was destroyed by a fire (on Sunday) night.

“It’s been a catastrophic loss for the many businesses housed there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected.

“Unfortunately, we’ve also lost everything. To be completely transparent – and this is a tough one to admit – my insurance doesn’t cover contents. I know. How stupid.

“I want to raise funds to do that, with any extra going towards building a new space in the near future.”

The list of destroyed premises includes the Wig Chapel studio, which has attracted more than £15,000 in donations.

Other businesses affected include Willow Hair Salon, whose owner posted on social media on Monday: “Goodbye to our beautiful old building.

“I’m left totally heartbroken this morning from the loss of our salon. The secrets these walls heard, all the gossip, the good news and the bad.”

She added: “Recently I had been talking about moving salons but never in a million years did I think Willow would be shut down this way.

“Thank-you to every one of you who helped build my business and who have reached out to check on us and offer your help.”

Police have set up a cordon around the area affected by the fire (Robert Perry/PA)

Coffee shop Sexy Coffee posted on Instagram: “As many of you may have seen in the news, there has been a major fire in the building where our shop is located.

“We are absolutely devastated to confirm that the shop has sadly been destroyed in the fire. It is heartbreaking for us and our team, especially after the support and loyalty we have received from so many of you over the years.

“However, we want to reassure everyone that this is not the end. We will rebuild, revamp the shop, and reopen as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, our Argyle Street branch remains open, and we would love to welcome you there.

“Thank-you to all of our amazing customers for your continued support. It truly means everything to us.

“We will be back.”

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “The fire has been devastating for Glasgow, particularly for the businesses directly affected.

“Glasgow’s Victorian architecture is world-renowned, and to see a building that has dominated the city’s skyline for more than 170 years disappear is truly heartbreaking.

“However, Glasgow is a resilient city. Its business community will rebuild, and people will continue to work together to support one another in the weeks and months ahead.”