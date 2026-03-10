Tearful relatives of HMS Dragon crew speak of ‘scary and emotional’ farewell

The tearful partner of a Royal Navy sailor on board HMS Dragon has described the “scary and emotional” farewell as the destroyer sails from Portsmouth to the Iran war zone.

Nicole Sewell, from Bridgwater, Somerset, came to Southsea seafront with seven-month-old daughter Darcie Easter and family to wave off Petty Officer Daniel Easter who was on board the Type 45 destroyer as it sailed from Portsmouth Naval Base heading for the Mediterranean.

The 30-year-old was wiping away tears as she spoke to her fiance PO Easter, 33, by telephone as the ship disappeared out into the Solent and round the edge of the Isle of Wight.

The family and loved ones of Petty Officer Daniel Easter watch from Southsea seafront as HMS Dragon sails from Portsmouth (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Describing how she was feeling, she told the Press Association: “All sorts of emotions, really, upset, proud.

“It was very sudden with him going, we have a little one together so obviously he’s really struggling and finding it hard.”

Describing saying goodbye after he left home on Sunday, fighting back tears, Ms Sewell said: “It was probably the worst one.

“It’s a bit worrying, we’ve been together for six years and he’s obviously gone on a few deployments but they’ve never really been to anywhere that’s been basically a war zone going on, it’s really scary.”

She added: “It’s been difficult for both of us, he’s been really struggling, quite a lot, he’s going away for months, he won’t see his daughter for four months.”

Supporting Ms Sewell, PO Easter’s mother, Donna Easter, 57, said she was worried for her son and added: “I am very proud, very emotional, I am extremely proud but I just want him home again.”

A Navy spokesman said that HMS Dragon has a crew of about 200 and is one of the fleet’s six Type 45 destroyers which act as the “first line of defence against aerial threats – aircraft, missiles, drones – and are capable of protecting an area up to five times the size of Cyprus”.

HMS Dragon leaving Portsmouth Harbour on its way to the eastern Mediterranean to bolster British defences in the region (PO Phot Chris Sellars/MOD/PA)

The spokesman added: “HMS Dragon can track hundreds of targets simultaneously – and eliminate them with the Sea Viper system which can launch eight missiles in under 10 seconds and direct up to 16 missiles on to their targets simultaneously, closing in for the kill at up to four times the speed of sound, manoeuvring at G-forces no human can endure.

“The system – and the highly skilled men and women operating it – proved itself time and again in the Red Sea when HMS Diamond repeatedly downed drones and at least one missile launched at passing shipping by Houthi rebels.

“Last year Dragon herself became the first British warship to destroy a missile travelling at supersonic speed during an international exercise off Scotland, obliterating the target despite its attempts to corkscrew and weave to avoid Sea Viper.”

Fleet Commander Vice-Admiral Steve Moorhouse said: “I am proud that our highly professional personnel have responded in a short time to ensure HMS Dragon and the Wildcats from 815 Naval Air Squadron are fully prepared for their mission.”

HMS Dragon’s commanding officer, Commander Iain Giffin, said: “My ship’s company have worked tirelessly to ensure we are ready for our mission to the eastern Mediterranean.

“I am proud of professional manner in which they have responded. We are trained for this, we are ready for this, we have the equipment and people, we have the support of the British people and, most importantly, our families and friends.”