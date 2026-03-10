Snow showers expected in parts of the UK during ‘brief cooler spell’

Parts of the UK could experience snow showers this week as a brief cooler spell is expected to bring colder temperatures and more unsettled weather, forecasters have said.

Temperatures across the country are set to fall from Thursday and may struggle to get into double digits amid a “fairly unsettled week of weather”, a spokesperson for the Met Office said on Tuesday.

The colder conditions are expected to bring “wintry hazards” towards the end of the week, including wind, rain and some snow showers, which could fall across parts of Scotland, northern England and Wales.

“We’ve got areas of showers and rain moving in from the West today, and with that, some quite strong winds into the north west of Scotland moving in today and through the overnight period,” said Oli Claydon at the Met Office.

A yellow alert for wind has also been issued for Wednesday, with the Met Office warning of “severe gales” overnight into Wednesday across the Outer and Inner Hebrides, before moving north east across other parts of north-west mainland Scotland.

Some areas could see gusts of 65mph to 70mph, with a small chance of 75mph to 80mph, according to the Met Office.

Rain and showers should move through “fairly readily”, leaving drier conditions through Wednesday, Mr Claydon said.

“We do see some snow showers over the tops of the Scottish mountains through tomorrow, but that’s the very tops of the mountains – nothing really unusual for March,” he said.

“With that said, the major change is some colder spell that comes through on Thursday.”

A weather front moving south-eastwards is set to introduce colder air on Thursday and gradually move across the whole of the UK, “bringing temperatures down, and bringing with it also the risk of some snow”, Mr Claydon added.

The highest chance of snow will be in the north of the UK – particularly in Scotland – through Thursday night and into Friday.

There might be some lighter snow showers in other areas such as the Scottish Southern Uplands, and possibly into the North Pennines in northern England.

“Elsewhere, we might see some falling snow further south, in some parts of Wales and higher ground of northern England, but it’s unlikely to settle around those northern areas,” Mr Claydon said.

“They are snow showers – it’s not a widespread front of snow, so not everywhere will see the same level of accumulations,” he added.

Wintry showers are set to dissipate throughout Friday, with clearer skies and calmer winds to be expected on Saturday, though temperatures are set to remain chilly.

“As we go through Sunday, there’s potential for some more unsettled weather, probably introducing temperatures closer to average for that time of year as we sort of move towards the end of the weekend and into next week,” Mr Claydon said.

Tuesday is expected to see highs of 13C in the South East, with the potential for frost in rural parts of Scotland overnight as temperatures drop close to freezing.

On Wednesday, highs of 14C are expected in eastern England, with temperatures dropping again on Wednesday night in rural parts of Scotland.

Thursday will see highs of 13C and lows of minus 1C overnight in rural Scotland.

Friday’s highest temperature is expected to be 10C in the South East, with highs of around 8C elsewhere, and struggling to get into double figures in north-eastern Scotland.

The overnight low on Friday night will potentially drop to minus 5C in rural parts of Scotland, and minus 2C in parts of rural Wales.

Temperatures should start scraping back into double digits from Saturday, though another cold night with temperatures dropping just below freezing is to be expected before they return closer to the seasonal average.

The highest average temperature for March is around 10C in England, and 7C in Scotland, according to the Met Office.