Senior midwife Donna Ockenden to chair Leeds maternity services investigation

Senior midwife and investigator Donna Ockenden has been named as chair of an investigation into maternity services in Leeds.

Her appointment has been welcomed by grieving families who say their babies were failed.

Ms Ockenden, who is also examining how hundreds of babies died or were injured in Nottingham, said the Leeds investigation must be “firmly focused” on families who have “waited far too long for answers”.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting ordered the independent investigation into maternity and neonatal services at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust last year (James Manning/PA)

The independent investigation into maternity and neonatal services at Leeds Teaching Hospitals (LTH) NHS Trust was ordered by Wes Streeting in October.

At the time, the Health Secretary said he was “shocked” by “repeated maternity failures” which were “made worse by the unacceptable response of the trust”.

The announcement followed a BBC investigation earlier in 2025, which suggested that the deaths of at least 56 babies and two mothers over the past five years may have been prevented.

Ms Ockenden’s appointment comes after numerous calls from grieving families that she should head the investigation, with concerns escalated to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer last month.

Campaigning was led by Fiona Winser-Ramm and Daniel Ramm, Amarjit and Mandip Matharoo, and Lauren Caulfield, whose babies all died at LTH.

Responding to Ms Ockenden’s appointment, Ms Matharoo said: “It has been a long, drawn-out and emotionally draining process to get the assurances that this investigation will be handled with the appropriate methodology and care that it needs.

“We are grateful that Wes Streeting has listened carefully to all of the evidence we put to him about our concerns and why Donna should be appointed as chair.

“We believe she has the experience, independence and determination required to uncover the truth and deliver meaningful accountability and change.”

A statement from Ms Ockenden said: “It is an honour to have been asked to chair this review, and I feel a profound sense of responsibility to the parents, babies and healthcare professionals it concerns to ensure that we get this right.

“This review must remain firmly focused on the families who, in many instances, have waited far too long for answers to questions about their care.

“My priority will be to listen carefully to families and staff, to understand what has gone wrong, and to ensure that the lessons are learned and the changes required are made, in a timely way, thus ensuring that all mothers, their babies and families receive safe, high-quality perinatal care.”

Ms Caulfield said the appointment had come 10 days before what would have been her daughter Grace’s fourth birthday.

Campaigners Mandip Matharoo, left, and Amarjit Matharoo, right, welcomed Donna Ockenden’s appointment (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I feel this is the best gift I could give her, ensuring her little life is actually going to make a change,” she said.

“We have fought for this review so that families finally get answers and so that future parents in Leeds can feel confident that both mothers and babies will make it home safely.”

Mr Streeting spoke to families on Tuesday and the Government will start work next month on setting out the terms of reference for the investigation.

He said: “To the families in Leeds, I want to say thank you for your openness during our detailed discussions in recent weeks, and the courage you continue to show in sharing your experiences and advocating for lasting change, so other families do not experience the unimaginable tragedies you have gone through.

“This review must deliver for you and for the sake of all families who rightly expect to receive safe and high-quality maternity care in the NHS.

“Donna Ockenden’s leadership will bring us closer to the lasting change so desperately needed in Leeds.”

Amarjit Matharoo, left to right, Lauren Caulfield and Fiona Winser-Ramm led the campaign for a review (Family handout/PA)

Ms Ockenden is also examining how hundreds of babies died or were injured in the care of Nottingham University Hospitals Trust, with a final report expected this summer.

It follows her review into mother and baby deaths at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

There have also been calls for Ms Ockenden to lead an investigation into maternity care at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, which was announced by Mr Streeting last June.

The full terms of the Leeds investigation have yet to be agreed, but it is expected to look at events between January 1 2011 and December 1 2025.

Ms Winser-Ramm, whose daughter Aliona died in 2020, said: “We are calling on all those who have been harmed, or whose babies have been harmed, to reach out and engage with the review.

“Whether it was 11 years ago or 11 months ago, your experience matters. Your baby’s life and well-being matters, as does yours.”

Mr Ramm also said the review should “look closely at the role of regulators, including the Care Quality Commission”.

Katie Warner, a medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, which is representing more than 40 families impacted by issues with maternity care in Leeds, said: “We have a significant number of ongoing maternity cases against Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and we continue to be approached on a regular basis.

“It’s hugely encouraging that the review is beginning to move forward and all credit to the Leeds families and the support group for their hard work and determination.

“It is important that terms of reference are now finalised, with input from all parties, as soon as possible so that the review can begin.”