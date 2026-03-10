Plans for William’s housing development set to be decided

The first phase of plans for a 2,500-home development on Kent farmland owned by the Prince of Wales has been recommended to be approved by councillors despite hundreds of objections.

The Duchy of Cornwall submitted its plans to create a new “garden” neighbourhood, South East Faversham, on the edge of the town to Swale Borough Council in 2024.

The decision on whether its first phase can go ahead, which includes 261 homes, a local centre and green space, is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Documents published ahead of the planning committee’s meeting set out that 467 objections had been received over the plan, for reasons including increased traffic, loss of high quality agricultural land, harm to wildlife, heritage and character of the area, and lack of sufficient infrastructure.

Meanwhile, 12 letters supported the application for a high standard of design and said it will be a new sustainable community.

The Prince of Wales (Aaron Chown/PA)

Weighing up the scheme, the document said: “The benefits of the scheme are, when taken together, substantial and wide ranging.

“In particular, the scheme performs well in respect of providing affordable homes, in addition to directing development to sustainable locations and securing well-designed places, which the NPPF (National Planning Policy Framework) requires particular regard to be given to.

“The harm that has been identified is significant but would not outweigh the benefits, let alone significantly and demonstrably outweigh them.”

Part of the Nansledan development near to Newquay in Cornwall (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The plans include 35% affordable homes and infrastructure including a water recycling centre and parking.

The overall neighbourhood plans will also seek to build a new primary school, health centre, improved transport links for buses, cycling and walking and renewable energy.

The Duchy of Cornwall has a number of housing projects including developments at Poundbury, in Dorset, and Nansledan in Cornwall.

As heir to the throne, William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate, a portfolio of land, property and investments valued at more than £1 billion, when his father became King.