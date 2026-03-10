Multiple potential victims of ex-police officer identified in sex offences probe

Multiple potential victims of a former police officer being investigated in Northern Ireland over alleged non-recent serious sexual offences have been identified, the Police Ombudsman has said.

Hugh Hume, ombudsman chief executive, said the “impact, scale and complexity” of the investigation have become clear and warned that other cases being investigated may be affected as “all available resources” are allocated to the case.

The former officer was arrested by ombudsman investigators in December 2025 on suspicion of committing more than 10 non-recent offences, including rape, other sexual offences, and misconduct in public office.

These are alleged to have occurred between 2000 and 2009 while he was a serving officer.

Mr Hume said: “We have identified multiple potential victims, together with a substantial number of witnesses.

“We have also seized a large volume of material, including a significant amount of digital evidence, during a search operation.

“We understand that this news may be distressing for anyone who has been affected or harmed or who has been harmed by a similar experience.”

Mr Hume appealed for anyone who has concerns about allegations of this nature to contact the ombudsman’s office.

He added: “We would like to reassure victims that they are not to blame and if they choose to contact us, we will listen, we will investigate and we will do so independently from police.

“As the victim impact, scale and complexity of the investigation have become clear, we are now working to ensure that this investigation is carried out in the most timely manner possible.

The Office of the Police Ombudsman has appealed for anyone with concerns to come forward (Liam McBurney/PA)

“We are, therefore, allocating all available resources to ensure it will be victim-centred, effective and efficient.

“Our resources are finite and this means that the timeliness of our other casework may be affected.

“However, this is the reality of balancing the demands of our complaints across the office with the need to progress this complex and expanding investigation.”

He said: “If we do not prioritise now, in the long term we risk compromising the service we provide to complainants and victims, and public confidence in this office and the PSNI,” he said.

“We would encourage anyone who has concerns about allegations of this nature to contact the Police Ombudsman’s Office on 028 9082 8600, email: info@policeombudsman.org.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said it was appropriate that the case was being prioritised by the ombudsman.

UUP MLA Doug Beattie said it was appropriate that the case was being prioritised (Liam McBurney/PA)

He said potential victims should be treated “with care”.

Mr Beattie added: “They must be given all the support and information they need as this investigation progresses.

“Those victims and witnesses who may not have come forward yet must be reassured that this is not their fault and be given confidence in the ombudsman’s investigation.

“Giving this case the priority it deserves will create a knock-on effect.

“This is unfortunate, but given the scale of this case it’s the right thing to do.

“Victims must be at the heart of this serious, multi-layered investigation.”