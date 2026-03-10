Former MP recited Shakespeare to get his voice back after stroke

A former Labour MP has told how he recited Shakespeare from his hospital bed as he battled to get his speech back after suffering a stroke at the age of 47.

Jonathan Ashworth told the Press Association he feared he would never speak again after suffering a stroke on New Year’s Day.

A senior member of Sir Keir Starmer’s team in opposition, Mr Ashworth was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for “political and parliamentary service” and charity work at an investiture ceremony with the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Mr Ashworth, who also served as shadow health secretary for Labour, told how recited lines from Shakespeare’s Hamlet in the days after he was hit by a stroke as he fought to test his speech and memory as he recovered at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

The former Leicester South MP was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“They must have thought me very eccentric in the hospital, because I sat there quoting Shakespeare monologues,” he told the Press Association after the ceremony at Windsor.

“There’s a monologue about how a man is so infinite in his faculties and so noble in his movement and reason, and yet in the end, it’s just dust.

“Bit of a depressing monologue, probably not the most cheery monologue to be talking about on a day of celebration like this.”

Mr Ashworth, the former MP for Leicester South, said he was “so worried” he would not be able to speak at the investiture.

“I found out I was getting honoured by this prestigious recognition for my work on behalf of children of alcoholics. And then a couple of days later, I was hit with a stroke, but I’m recovering,” he said.

“One of those life’s funny coincidences, I suppose.”

Bernard Morgan was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Ashworth, who stepped down as chief executive of influential think-tank Labour Together in July, also refused to rule out a return to frontline politics.

“I’ll quote Tony Benn, somebody who is not often quoted, I suspect, in Windsor Castle,” he said.

“Tony Benn famously said there’s no final defeats or final victories, you just keep on going.”

Mr Ashworth, whose own father died of alcoholism, is a patron of the National Association for Children of Alcoholics (NACOA).

“I felt particularly moved and touched when I heard the Lord Chamberlain mention that this was also my recognition for advocacy on the behalf of children of alcoholics,” he said.

Also honoured by Anne was D-Day veteran Bernard Morgan, the youngest sergeant to take part in the Normandy Landings, aged 20.

Hazel Irvine has worked on major sports broadcasts (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The former RAF codebreaker, who deciphered the telegram announcing German surrender, was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2026 New Year Honours list for services to volunteering and history.

Speaking to the Press Association after the ceremony, the 102-year-old, from Crewe, Cheshire, said he reminded Anne of the time he found her without security as a child when she was in town for a show-jumping competition.

“I got to the entrance, there she was sat on the grass verge, no police there,” he said.

“So I had a word with her early, and reminded her whether she remembered.”

Paul Borrington, 37, Mr Morgan’s grandson, said the Princess Royal did recall the encounter.

The veteran, who enlisted on his 18th birthday, now volunteers with the Imperial War Museum, where he speaks to school pupils about the Second World War during half-term holidays.

Also recognised on Tuesday was TV sports presenter Hazel Irvine.

The Scot, 60, was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to broadcasting and charity.

Irvine was recognised for services to sport and charity (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Irvine, who co-presented the BBC’s coverage of this year’s Winter Olympics, has worked on both Summer and Winter Olympic Games since 1988.

Asked whether professionalism in sports broadcasting is increasingly underrated, Irvine said: “To be honest, I’m a bit long in the tooth in these things.

“Everybody finds their way of doing anything in life. And you obviously try to constantly evolve.

“And one has to, because there’s so many different things that you have to know in this digital world.

“Not a great strength of mine, have to be honest. But so I’m a bit old-fashioned in my preparation techniques.

“In as much as they’re tried and trusted for me, they don’t work for everybody else, obviously.”