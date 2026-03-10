Former footballer Joey Barton arrested after assault claim

Former footballer Joey Barton has been arrested after an alleged assault near a golf club.

The 43-year-old is understood to be one of two men arrested after reports of an assault in Huyton, Merseyside, on Sunday.

At a High Court hearing on Tuesday over a libel claim involving Barton, Gervase de Wilde, representing ex-England footballer Eni Aluko, said his instructing solicitor had “received a call from a duty solicitor in a police station in Liverpool” shortly before the hearing.

Mr de Wilde told the court that Barton, a former Manchester City and QPR midfielder, “was arrested yesterday and is currently being held in custody”.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that two people have been arrested following reports of an assault in Huyton on Sunday March 8.

“At around 9pm, emergency services were called to Fairway to reports of a man having been assaulted near to Huyton and Prescot Golf Club.

“The victim was taken to hospital for assessment of injuries to his face and ribs.

“A 50-year-old man and a 43-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.”

Barton, originally from Huyton, previously played for Newcastle United, Burnley and Marseille and was manager of Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers.

He now hosts podcast Common Sense With Joey Barton, which is described as an “unfiltered” look at issues in sport, society, politics and more.