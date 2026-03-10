Ex-footballer Joey Barton and second man charged with assault near golf club

Former footballer Joey Barton has been charged with an assault near a golf club.

Merseyside Police said the 43-year-old, from Widnes, is accused of section 18 wounding with intent, along with a second man, Gary O’Grady, 50, from Huyton.

Emergency services were called at around 9pm on Sunday after a man suffered serious injuries to his face and body near Huyton and Prescot Golf Club.

He is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Joey Barton is accused of assault (Peter Byrne/PA)

Barton and O’Grady, who appear on England Golf lists as members of the Huyton and Prescot Golf Club, are due to appear at Wirral Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, at a High Court hearing on Tuesday over a libel claim involving Barton, Gervase de Wilde, representing former England footballer Eni Aluko, said his instructing solicitor had “received a call from a duty solicitor in a police station in Liverpool” shortly before the hearing.

Mr de Wilde told the court on Tuesday that Barton, who has managed Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers, “was arrested yesterday and is currently being held in custody”.

Former Manchester City and QPR midfielder Barton has one England cap and also played for Newcastle, Rangers, Burnley and Marseille.

He now hosts podcast Common Sense With Joey Barton, which is described as an “unfiltered” look at issues in sport, society, politics and more.