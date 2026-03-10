Docklands bombing victim says he believes Gerry Adams played ‘major part’ in IRA

A man injured in the Docklands bombing has said he believes Gerry Adams played a “major part” in the IRA.

Jonathan Ganesh is giving evidence at the High Court in London in a civil case brought against the former Sinn Fein president.

Mr Ganesh was injured in the 1996 London Docklands bombing.

Along with John Clark, a victim of the 1973 Old Bailey bombing in London, and Barry Laycock, a victim of the 1996 Arndale shopping centre bombing in Manchester, the three men allege that Mr Adams was a leading member of the Provisional IRA on those dates, including of its Army Council.

They are seeking £1 in damages.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in central London on Monday (James Manning/PA)

Mr Adams denies that he had any role in the Provisional IRA and is opposing the claim.

Anne Studd KC, representing the three men, asked Mr Ganesh what was his catalyst for bringing the proceedings.

Mr Ganesh said he was “very concerned regarding Mr Adams’ behaviour” in bringing legal action against the UK Government.

He said: “I felt that is not right for all of the innocent victims who have suffered.”

James Robottom, representing Mr Adams, asked Mr Ganesh if he was bringing the claim to seek justice.

He said: “Some kind of justice, that is correct.”

The barrister asked if he was also bringing the case on behalf of other IRA victims.

Mr Ganesh said: “That would be a fair statement.”

Mr Robottom said: “You want to be able to say Gerry Adams is the man responsible for the bombing that injured you?”

Mr Ganesh said: “I don’t suggest for one minute that Mr Adams drove the lorry or planted the bomb but I do believe he played a major part in the IRA and I thought he had some involvement with the attack.”

The barrister said: “You believed in the aftermath of the bombing that your injuries were attributable, caused by Gerry Adams?”

The witness said: “I believe he had some involvement in it but I don’t believe he actually planted the bomb.”

The barrister questioned the witness about why he did not bring the case against Mr Adams years earlier.

Mr Ganesh said after the 1996 bombing he was angry, but never opposed the peace process in Northern Ireland, even though it led to the early release from prison of James McArdle, who had been convicted of the Docklands attack.

He said he thought the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 would have prevented him from bringing a compensation claim against Mr Adams earlier.

He said: “In my heart I was hoping the peace process would work.”

Mr Ganesh said it was only when Mr Adams announced his intention to sue the Government, that he explored the possibility of bringing a case against him.

Mr Adams was in the courtroom in London as the evidence was delivered.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson and party MP Gregory Campbell were also in the courtroom on Tuesday.

The trial before Mr Justice Swift is expected to end next week.