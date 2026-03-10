Charity cycle involving wife of Doddie Weir sets off with £1m already raised

A charity cycling team including the wife of late rugby legend and motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner Doddie Weir has raised more than £1 million for the foundation in his name.

The Doddie’s Triple Crown 2026 team passed the milestone on Tuesday – the same day their 750-mile pedal from Scotland to Dublin officially began.

Rugby stars Rob Wainwright, Andy Nicol and Gordon D’Arcy are part of the group of hundreds of cyclists taking part, alongside world record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont.

Mark Beaumont, left, and Rob Wainwright have been joined by Doddie Weir’s wife Kathy (Craig Watson/Doddie Foundation/PA)

They were joined by Kathy Weir, 55, who is taking on her first major fundraising challenge, as they set off from Melrose in the Scottish Borders.

They aim to reach Dublin on Friday, ahead of the Ireland v Scotland Six Nations tie on Saturday.

Scotland star Doddie Weir died in November 2022 aged 52 after living with MND for more than six years.

He founded the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation in 2017 to fund research into MND.

Wainwright, a former teammate of Weir’s, said: “It has to be painful. Three 180 to 200-mile days in a row is relentless – the lack of sleep, the early starts, the cumulative fatigue. If we get headwinds and rain the whole way, it’ll be brutal. But there has to be a challenge.

“We’ve done quite a few of these big rides now and it’s great to see some familiar faces join us, as well as some new ones too. We are so pleased that Kathy is taking part.

“We’re all pedalling for Doddie to finish his mission to end MND. All funds raised will help My Name’5 Doddie Foundation do that and we’re grateful for every penny.”

Mother-of-three Mrs Weir said: “Doddie was so good at shouting from the rooftops and making sure everyone knew about this disease. Rob and so many others have done so much to keep momentum, continue fundraising and bring us closer to a cure.

“I’m proud to be part of this and to help move things forward for people with MND – I know how vital that is.”