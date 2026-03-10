Camilla ‘stands in solidarity’ with survivors of abuse and violence

The Queen has said she stands in “solidarity, sorrow and sympathy” with women who have survived abuse and sexual violence, just weeks after the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Camilla also criticised toxic online topics often attributed to self-described misogynist Andrew Tate, urging for “misogyny and hatred” influencing boys and young men to be “confronted” in a bid to head off future issues.

And during a St James’s Palace reception, she said school boys should be taught to manage and express their feelings and all children should have lessons on “what constitutes consent – and what is assault”.

The Queen meeting Dame Helen Mirren and Dame Harriet Walter during the reception at St James’s Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Queen’s address was her most significant speech to date on the issue of violence against women and girls, and follows more than 15 years of supporting survivors, charities and other organisations working in the area.

Camilla told her guests: “To every survivor of every kind of violence, many of whom have not been able to tell their stories or who have not been believed, please know that you are not alone.

“We stand with you and alongside you, today and every day, in solidarity, sorrow and sympathy. Every woman has a story. And these stories must be told. Because when we live in a culture of silence, we empower violence against women and girls.”

The royal family has been dealing with the issue of Andrew for years, left disgraced by his association with the American financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and recently arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Andrew was accused of having sex with Epstein victim Virginia Guiffre three times, including when she was 17, and also during an orgy after being trafficked by the financier.

Andrew has previously denied the allegations.

Camilla, president of Women of the World, stands with the organisation’s founder and CEO Jude Kelly (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Queen’s speech to mark International Women’s Day and her 16-year association with the Women of the World Foundation, 11 as president, is likely to be seen as thinly veiled reference to Andrew.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “I think Her Majesty’s speech speaks for itself.”

Camilla delivered her speech to a group of invited leading women – from Dame Helen Mirren and Penny Lancaster, Lady Stewart, to Baroness Floella Benjamin and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.

She also told the audience: “It is in the online space where boys and young men absorb many of the values they will carry through until adulthood: if misogyny and hatred are not confronted here and now, then we will face far greater issues in the future.”

Camilla also said men and boys were not the “enemy of progress”, but were “essential partners”, and the “benefits will be felt by girls, by women, by communities and by society itself”.

Camilla speaking with Lady Stewart during the event (Aaron Chown/PA)

Also among the guests was Amy Hunt whose sisters Louise and Hannah Hunt, and their mother Carol Hunt, were killed by Kyle Clifford, 27 – Louise’s ex-partner – in 2024.

The Queen said: “In the playground, boys should be taught to manage and to express their feelings healthily. In the classroom, all children must learn what constitutes consent – and what is assault.

“In the work place, inspiring male and female role models can demonstrate true egalitarianism. In our social lives, emotional honesty should be seen as strength, rather than weakness.

“After all, we cannot claim that we believe in gender equality if we also believe that ‘real men don’t cry’.

“And we cannot be surprised by physical cruelty if, in digital forums, we turn a blind eye to those who heap abuse on others without thought or consequence.”