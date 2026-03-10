Badenoch hits back at criticism of RAF ‘just hanging around’ remarks

Kemi Badenoch has hit back at suggestions she should apologise for claiming British forces are “just hanging around” in the Middle East.

The Conservative leader insisted she was supportive of Britain’s armed forces and claimed the Government was using them as a “human shield” for criticism she had directed at ministers.

Mrs Badenoch had suggested British fighter jets were “just hanging around” in a recent interview, as she criticised the Government’s response to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

British forces should be doing more than “catching arrows”, she said during the BBC Breakfast interview, signalling that RAF jets should target the source of Iranian attacks, not just the drones Tehran and its allies have launched at British bases.

“What else are our jets doing, just hanging around there?” she then told the BBC.

She was rebuked by Defence Secretary John Healey, who suggested what she said was an insult to serving military personnel.

On Tuesday, Mrs Badenoch would not be drawn into apologising for the remark when asked if she felt she needed to.

Speaking during a crime-related visit to Purley, near Croydon, the Conservative leader told the Press Association: “I’ve been asked this several times.

“I was criticising the Government, that they are not doing enough, and they are the ones hanging around.

“HMS Dragon is still in Portsmouth well over a week after it should have left.

“France has sent about 10 ships to the Mediterranean.

“The French president is in Cyprus.”

An RAF F-35B aircraft taking off for operations across the Middle East (AS1 Joshua Whiting/MOD Crown Copyright 2026/PA)

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the eastern Mediterranean island on Monday, as European nations rally to bolster its defences.

Spain, Italy and Greece are among the other nations which have pledged military support for the Cypriots.

Britain’s Type 45 warship HMS Dragon, which is bound for Cyprus, is yet to be deployed, though extra fighter jets have been sent to the region.

Mrs Badenoch added: “We are the ones who have a base in Cyprus. What is our Prime Minister doing?

“And instead, what he’s trying to do is use the soldiers as a human shield so that he’s not being criticised. I think that’s absolutely disgusting.

“The Prime Minister knows that I’m criticising him and his actions, and claiming that it’s the military that are being criticised when it’s them (the Government) means that they actually do not care about getting this right.

“All they care about is covering themselves and I think that that is a disgrace.”

Equipment is brought on board the Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Conservative leader had earlier told broadcasters: “What I’m supporting are our troops.

“The war in Iran is one that was started by the US and Israel, but our bases have been attacked.

“And the people that I’m very concerned about are the British servicemen and women who are in bases in places like Bahrain and Cyprus, and I’m the only person who’s speaking out for them right now.”

Elsewhere during her visit to Purley, Mrs Badenoch expressed Conservative support for rolling out more live facial recognition technology in crime hotspots.

She also said the Tories would aim to recruit an extra 10,000 police officers in a bid to crack down on crime.