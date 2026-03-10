Assisted dying Bill would be most heavily safeguarded law of its kind, says MSP

A proposal to allow terminally ill Scots to seek help to end their life would be the “most heavily safeguarded assisted dying law anywhere”, the MSP behind the legislation has said.

Liam McArthur insisted his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill is the “right Bill at the right time”.

The legislation, which faces three days of debate on amendments at Holyrood before a final vote on Tuesday March 17, would allow those with a terminal illness to seek help to end their life.

There would be “serious, serious consequences” if the Bill is defeated in next week’s vote, the Liberal Democrat MSP added.

MSPs are beginning three days of consideration of amendments to the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr McArthur said he is “confident that the majority of MSP colleagues recognise that the current ban on assisted dying is failing too many dying Scots, who are enduring pretty horrendous decisions at the end of life”.

He said the legislation he has brought forward “draws in the experience of places like Australia and New Zealand”, and amendments mean “additional safeguards have been put in place”.

Speaking to the Press Association, he said: “If this were introduced it would, I think, be the most heavily safeguarded assisted dying law anywhere.”

He added MSPs will “want to see what emerges over the next few days” – with more than 300 amendments due to be debated.

But Mr McArthur said: “Ultimately the decision they will have to make next Tuesday in the final vote is whether they accept that the status quo is unsustainable, and whether they want to back a Bill that will allow Scotland to follow in the footsteps of places like Australia and New Zealand, and many of the states of the US, which have introduced, safely and successfully, legislation.”

He made clear the choices dying people have at the end of life is “not an issue that’s going to go away”, adding that if his Bill is defeated people will still travel to Switzerland for an assisted death if they can afford it, or they may “simply take matters into their own hands behind closed doors”.

As such, he told MSPs: “Doing nothing has serious, serious consequences.”

He insisted his Bill will “provide the choice, the compassion, the dignity that I think is so desperately needed”, while ensuring “robust safeguards” are in place.

He said: “I’m confident that this is the right Bill at the right time, and I hope MSPs will back it next week.”

The debate comes after the National Centre for Social Research found just over four out of five people in Scotland (81%) want to see assisted dying introduced for those diagnosed with a terminal condition.

Opponents of the Bill fear vulnerable people could be coerced into ending their life.

Jeremy Balfour is opposed to the legislation (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Jeremy Balfour, an independent MSP for the Lothians, said: “This debate has united MSPs from across the chamber – some who don’t even agree on a single other subject.

“As a disabled person, I know very well the risks not just of coercion, but of how society views disabled people, and how we can feel like a burden.

“I’m fortunate in that I have a strong support network around me to protect me from those thoughts, processes and outside influences.

“But for those who don’t, I am terrified for them and the impact the passing of this dangerous Bill would have.”

Audrey Nicoll, SNP MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, said: “Many MSPs like me began this process sympathetic to need for a Bill of this nature to be fully debated.

“But as time and debate has worn on, it has become increasingly clear that this Bill is unsafe and unworkable.

“The possibility for coercion of vulnerable individuals cannot be ignored, and nor can the ramifications for healthcare staff who will not be protected.

“This is a monumental decision for MSPs, made more difficult by the extent to which the Bill remains unworkable.”