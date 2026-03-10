Assisted dying Bill reaches final stage at Holyrood

Controversial legislation that could allow terminally ill people to seek help to die begins its final stages at Holyrood.

Some 328 amendments are to be debated by MSPs as part of stage three considerations of Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur’s Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill.

The large volume of amendments – coupled with the nature of the legislation – means the Scottish Parliament is expected to sit late tonight and again on Wednesday and Thursday as MSPs consider possible changes.

The Bill will then face a final vote at Holyrood in a week’s time, on Tuesday March 17.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur said it was ‘time to give terminally ill Scots that compassionate choice’ by voting for assisted dying legislation (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking ahead of the start of stage three considerations of the Bill, Mr McArthur urged MSPs not to “hunt for excuses to kick the can down the road, as this issue is certainly not going away”.

The Liberal Democrat MSP insisted: “This is the right Bill at the right time. It’s time to give terminally ill Scots that compassionate choice.”

The Bill, if passed, would allow terminally ill Scots to seek help to die, with people needing to have two doctors confirm both that they have a condition which will kill them, and that they have the mental capacity to request an assisted death before being eligible.

Research by the National Centre for Social Research found that just over four out five people in Scotland (81%) want to see assisted dying introduced for those diagnosed with a terminal condition.

However, opponents of the Bill fear that vulnerable people could be coerced into ending their life.

Mr McArthur said though that his legislation included “clear safeguards against coercion” based on “tried and tested” models already in place in countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

The MSP also stressed: “The new law cannot come into force until protections for medical staff who wish not to take part are enshrined in law.”

He added that MSPs could “add further protections this week through amendments” – with these including a proposal backed by Mr McArthur setting out that someone must have six months to live or less to be eligible to seek an assisted death.

Jeremy Balfour set out his opposition (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Jeremy Balfour, an independent MSP for the Lothians, said: “This debate has united MSPs from across the chamber – some who don’t even agree on a single other subject.

“As a disabled person, I know very well the risks not just of coercion, but of how society views disabled people, and how we can feel like a burden.

“I’m fortunate in that I have a strong support network around me to protect me from those thoughts, processes and outside influences.

“But for those who don’t, I am terrified for them and the impact the passing of this dangerous Bill would have.”

Audrey Nicoll, SNP MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, said: “Many MSPs like me began this process sympathetic to need for a Bill of this nature to be fully debated.

“But as time and debate has worn on, it has become increasingly clear that this Bill is unsafe and unworkable.

“The possibility for coercion of vulnerable individuals cannot be ignored, and nor can the ramifications for healthcare staff who will not be protected.

“This is a monumental decision for MSPs, made more difficult by the extent to which the Bill remains unworkable.”