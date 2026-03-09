Women ‘dehumanised and diminished’ by inadequate care after miscarriage – report

Women who suffer miscarriages are being put at risk of further harm and distress by a lack of adequate follow-up care, according to a report.

One patient described her experience as “dehumanising”, with others warning women are being dismissed and traumatised.

It comes as research by the Miscarriage Association found almost two-thirds of women felt follow-up care was not adequate, while more than four in 10 who wanted treatment for mental health issues after losing their baby did not receive it.

The new report, which has been backed by MPs and TV and radio presenter Myleene Klass, is calling for urgent action to ensure follow-up care following a miscarriage is routine.

The research included more than 1,000 people in the UK impacted by miscarriage before the 24th week of pregnancy.

While more than half described their care as good or excellent, more than a quarter said it was poor or very poor.

Some 65% said they did not have adequate follow-up care, while 42% said they did not receive treatment for mental health symptoms following their miscarriage.

Many women felt they were sent home with little or no guidance, or with conflicting advice, according to the Miscarriage Association.

Some reported insensitive wording from healthcare professionals, with one woman claiming she was told her baby “had been put in the incinerator with the rest of the medical waste” whilst recovering from a ruptured ectopic pregnancy.

The report also found access to services such as early pregnancy units and scans was inconsistent.

It added that a “recurring theme was a lack of dignity”, with some women left without access to basic care, such as sanitary pads.

Vicki Robinson, chief executive of the Miscarriage Association, said: “Too many women and their partners are being failed by a system that is inconsistent, unequal and too often dictated by chance or circumstance.

“People told us they felt unheard and diminished, caught between gaps in healthcare, uncertainty at work, and a wider silence that leaves miscarriage poorly understood and acknowledged.

“This is not about blaming individuals. Many examples of compassionate care exist, and we are working to build on these through our free specialist training for healthcare professionals.

The report has been backed by Myleene Klass, who was made an MBE in part for her campaigning on miscarriage (Yui Mok/PA)

“But when support depends on where you are, who you speak to, or how well systems join up, too many people are left facing additional physical harm and lasting psychological distress at an already vulnerable time.”

Labour MP Sarah Owen, chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Committee and Miscarriage Association ambassador, added: “Losing a pregnancy at any stage makes a woman physically and mentally vulnerable.

“It’s shocking to hear their stories of being treated with such insensitivity by trained healthcare providers, adding harm to what is already such a traumatic experience.

“While we welcome the excellent care some trusts have provided, the report shows that far too many women have gone neglected, mistreated, or even left with permanent health problems. Bereaved parents must have equal access to the best possible care regardless of where they live.”

The research also included experiences of miscarriage and the workplace.

People told the Miscarriage Association that “awareness and formal policies around baby loss remain limited, and employees’ rights around pregnancy are poorly understood”.

They said “fear of stigma or career impact” is also preventing people from openly discussing the issue.

Klass, who is a champion of the Miscarriage Association and received an MBE for her campaigning on miscarriage, said: “Pregnancy loss is not a niche issue, it affects thousands each year.

“Yet many still struggle to access the care and understanding they deserve.

“This research by the Miscarriage Association is an important step in holding the system to account and pushing for meaningful change. We must listen to those with lived experience and make miscarriage care a priority.”

The report has made a number of recommendations, including ensuring that follow-up care becomes routine for every miscarriage, with opening hours at early pregnancy units extended to provide more access to timely care.

It also calls for more bereavement support and urges workplaces to implement the right to bereavement leave.

Ms Robinson added: “Change must be systemic. Clear, consistent aftercare following pregnancy loss should be available to all.

“Until pregnancy loss is properly acknowledged, too many people will continue to face miscarriage without the care, support and recognition they need and deserve.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson described losing a baby as “heartbreaking” and said the report’s findings were “unacceptable”.

The spokesperson said: “We are working to improve miscarriage care to ensure women get the support they need, and we have already extended the reach of baby loss certificates to provide the recognition that can mean so much to affected families.

“More widely, we are driving improvements to maternity services by investing over £130 million to improve maternity units.”