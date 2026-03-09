Travel disruption to continue after huge fire near Glasgow Central station

Travel disruption is expected to last throughout Monday after a fire broke in a building adjacent to Glasgow Central railway station.

National Rail said the station will remain closed with “no estimate on when the station will reopen” following the blaze at a vape shop in Union Street.

“We expect disruption to continue on routes to/from/through Glasgow Central until at least the end of the day,” National Rail said in a statement.

No trains will run to or from the high-level platforms at Scotland’s busiest station, while trains that run through the low-level platforms will not call at Glasgow Central.

Avanti West Coast advised passengers an amended train service will run to Preston, Carlisle and Motherwell, “enabling customers to connect with trains to Edinburgh and local services to the Glasgow area”.

ScotRail warned of substantial disruption to its services and urged passengers to check for the latest information before travelling.

It said that no ScotRail services will operate to or from Glasgow Central high level on Monday.

ScotRail services will not call at Glasgow Central low level but will pass through the station to stop at Argyle Street and Anderson.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We are sorry to customers for the impact this will cause, and we would urge them to check their journey options before they travel, and be aware there will be very limited replacement transport.”

TransPennine Express said its services would not run between Glasgow Central and Liverpool Lime Street or Manchester Airport on Monday, while trains between Edinburgh and Newcastle/Manchester Airport will be subject to delays and cancellations in both directions.

As of 6.45am, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were still battling the fire with nine appliances at the scene, and people are urged to avoid the area where possible.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters were mobilised at 3.46pm on Sunday, 8 March, to reports of a fire on the ground floor of a four-storey building.

“Operations remain ongoing and there have been no reports of casualties.”

On Sunday night, First Minister John Swinney said in a post on X: “I am deeply concerned about the fire near Glasgow Central Station tonight and very grateful to all of the emergency services who are responding.

“Please continue to follow travel guidance, avoid the area and stay safe.”

Paul Sweeney, Labour MSP for Glasgow, said the building – which housed the vape shop where the fire started – had partially collapsed.

In a post on X, he said the building dates back to 1851.

“Sadly the building has now partially collapsed. I hope the fire can be contained. The corner of the Forsyth Building, as well as the Caledonian Chambers and Central Hotel seem unaffected,” Mr Sweeney said.

“It’s a massive blow to Union Street with the restoration of the Egyptian Halls in prospect.”

In a statement on Instagram, a shop called Sexy Coffee said its business located inside the building had been destroyed.

“We are absolutely devastated to confirm that the shop has sadly been destroyed in the fire,” the statement said.

“It is heartbreaking for us and our team, especially after the support and loyalty we have received from so many of you over the years.

“However, we want to reassure everyone that this is not the end. We will rebuild, revamp the shop, and reopen as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, our Argyle Street branch remains open, and we would love to welcome you there.

“Thank you to all of our amazing customers for your continued support. It truly means everything to us.

“We will be back.”

The owner of Willow Hair Salon confirmed on social media her business had also been destroyed.