Time running out to rescue ‘forgotten forests’ under plantations, charity warns

England is “running out of time” to rescue nature-rich ancient woodlands buried under 20th century tree plantations, conservationists have warned.

The Woodland Trust warns the Government is falling far short of targets to restore planted ancient woodlands by 2030, with almost no woods on private land being restored in the last few years.

The charity says it is the “last chance” for what it describes as the country’s forgotten forests: long-standing native woodlands that were clear-felled or poisoned after the Second World War to make way for monoculture plantations of trees such as conifers for timber.

Many ancient woods were planted over with conifers after the Second World War (Emily Beament/PA)

The original “amazing and irreplaceable” ecosystem of soils and seeds, as well as fragments of native woodland plants and trees, is still hanging on, the Woodland Trust’s lead on forestry policy Nick Phillips said.

And with almost all plantations reaching maturity and ready to be harvested for timber, there is now a choice between clear-felling and replanting them and losing the native woodlands forever, or taking action to restore them.

In Penn Wood, Buckinghamshire, the Woodland Trust is showing how it is possible to restore planted ancient woodlands to allow native species to thrive once more.

An ancient woodland with conifer plantations and beech grown for a once-thriving local furniture industry, Penn Wood was rescued from being turned into a golf course at the turn of the century.

Some 70% of the site is in planted ancient woodland restoration, most of which was in a “critical condition” when first surveyed, with no light getting to the forest floor and large broadleaf trees hemmed in with softwood trees, according to site manager George Griffiths.

It is being restored with “continuous cover forestry” in which plantation trees are periodically thinned to allow light and space into the woodland, enabling native saplings to grow, mature trees to spread and forest floor plants to spring up.

“It protects the forest floor and the soils, by not completely getting rid of what’s there and having nothing there,” Mr Griffiths said.

With this regime, he added, “we’re letting nature take its course”.

Young native birches are growing up between large moss- and lichen-covered oaks and in the early spring, a swathe of green across the woodland floor heralds the return of bluebells that will flower in a month or so.

Native plants such as bluebells, which will flower later in the spring, can thrive once more in restored woodlands (Emily Beament/PA)

Some 40% of England’s remaining ancient woodlands – which now cover just 2.5% of the country – are classed as “planted ancient woodlands”, Mr Phillips said.

And almost half of England’s now-rare rainforest habitat, once found widely across western areas, is planted ancient woodland, he said.

The Government has a target to restore the majority of plantation on ancient woodland sites to native woodland by 2030, a third of which is found on public land while the rest is privately owned.

The Woodland Trust estimates this will require restoring 5,000 hectares a year of privately-owned forests up to 2030 – totalling an area around the size of Birmingham – along with all planted ancient woodlands on public land.

But figures from the Forestry Commission report almost no private land has gone into restoration in the past few years, “and we are running out of time”, warned Mr Phillips.

Standing in Penn Wood, he said: “We are at a turning point – the decision can be to replant them again, which is the most profitable thing to do, or do what we are doing here, bringing them back to life.”

The cost of restoring these woodlands – around £250 million – is equivalent to just one mile of HS2, he said, and most of the things that make the sites special can be recovered.

“But we are the last generation to do this. This is the last chance.”

This is the last chance to restore ancient woodlands that have been planted on, Woodland Trust warns (Woodland Trust/PA)

If they were clear-felled and then replanted for timber, ancient trees and plants would be exposed to increasingly hot summers and then forced under shade for the next 50 years, sounding the “death knell” for the habitat, he said.

“Once they’re gone, they’re gone, and however much tree planting we do – which is really important – this is not going to replace this.

“This is where the woodland wildlife is.”

The Woodland Trust’s forgotten forests campaign is calling on the Government to give ancient woodlands proper legal protection.

The charity also wants to see some of the £1 billion the Government has pledged to tree planting to be spent on ancient woodland, warning that it was impossible to meet carbon storage and nature goals without protecting the woods that are already in existence.

And the Government needs set out a clear rescue plan to meet its target to restore the majority of planted ancient woodland by 2030, Mr Phillips urged.

While there are some agricultural grants to support ancient woodlands, the trust says bespoke funding is needed to connect landowners to the grants and provide advice on how to do restoration.

Many of the features that make planted ancient woodlands are still hanging on, conservationists say (Emily Beament/PA)

The Environment Department (Defra) said it was supporting Forestry England to restore planted ancient woodland sites on the public estate, with restoration of 20,000 hectares over the last decade.

The Government also says it has supported more than 2,000 hectares of restoration through the countryside stewardship grant scheme, with extra money for planted ancient woodland restoration on top of standard woodland improvement.

A Defra spokesperson said: “Our majestic ancient trees and woodlands are irreplaceable – vital for wildlife, rich in history, and cherished by communities across the country.

“Trees are at the forefront of our plans to connect communities with nature, support biodiversity and that is why this Government has committed £1 billion towards tree planting and support to the forestry sector.”