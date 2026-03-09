Starmer to reassure public as Iran conflict enters tenth day

Sir Keir Starmer will seek to reassure the public at home as the Middle East conflict continues into its tenth day.

The Prime Minister will discuss the impact on people in the UK as he visits a London community centre on Monday.

Ahead of the visit he said the UK is “working round the clock to keep British citizens safe” and acknowledged that Britons at home are “worried sick” for friends and family.

“Staff are on the ground to support those in need, government-provided flights are helping people get home, and our tireless armed forces are flying across the region to defend our allies and our interests,” he said.

It comes amid speculation over the impact of the war on the global economy.

After Iran’s supreme leader was killed in an Israeli strike at the start of the war, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was named as his successor on Sunday, in a move likely to draw the ire of US President Donald Trump, who has previously said he would be an “unacceptable” pick.

Earlier, Sir Keir spoke to Mr Trump on the phone about the countries’ military co-operation in the region, in what appeared to be a positive signal a day after the US president lashed out at him in a social media post and suggested the UK’s help was too late.

Mr Trump has repeatedly hit out at Sir Keir’s decision not to grant permission for the first wave of military action against Iran.

The Prime Minister later granted permission for “defensive” US action against Iranian missile sites from UK bases, and four American bombers landed at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and the US started using British bases for “specific defensive operations”.

A United States Air Force Rockwell B-1 Lancer Bomber arrives at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire (Ben Birchall/PA)

After reports the UK was preparing the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier to go to the Middle East, Mr Trump said “we don’t need them any longer” and that “we don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!”.

No decisions have yet been taken to deploy the warship.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper had earlier defended Sir Keir, saying he is “right to stand up for Britain and Britain’s interests” and that the UK needs to “take decisions ourselves” and should not be “outsourcing our policy to foreign countries”.

She also dismissed criticism from Sir Tony Blair, who had told a private event that the UK “should have backed America from the beginning”.

“Having been a minister in the last Labour government, I also think it is important to learn lessons from what went wrong in Iraq,” she said.

Sir Keir has sought to play down the rift with the US, saying earlier this week that the special relationship is “in operation right now” as the two countries share intelligence and work together amid the Middle East conflict.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has urged the Prime Minister to call off the King’s state visit to the US over Mr Trump’s “illegal war” and as the US leader “repeatedly insults and damages our country”.

Meanwhile, UK forces engaged an attack drone fired from Iran to Iraq as RAF Typhoons and F-35 jets conduct defensive sorties across the region.

And a Merlin helicopter that can fly up to a mile in height and give advance warning of incoming drones or missiles is due to join.

A third Government charter flight to bring Britons home from the region was due to leave Muscat, Oman, on Sunday just before 7pm UK time and there are plans to charter a commercial flight from Dubai early this week.

More than 32,000 British nationals have now left the region, which includes the Gulf countries as well as Israel and Lebanon, by air since March 1.