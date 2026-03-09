Rachel Reeves warns of ‘upward inflationary pressure’ caused by Iran war

The conflict in Iran is “likely to put upward pressure on inflation” over the coming months, Rachel Reeves has said.

The Chancellor’s warning about the impact of America and Israel’s war with Tehran came after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the longer the war in the Middle East continues, the more likely it is there will be economic damage in the UK.

Ms Reeves said she was ready to support “a co-ordinated release” of international oil reserves to ease the economic shock of the crisis and called for action to “guarantee the security of vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz”.

The Chancellor met the finance ministers of other G7 nations on Monday to discuss the possibility of such a release, but it concluded without agreement on any solid action.

Oil prices have soared above 100 dollars a barrel for the first time since 2022 in response to the crisis.

Speaking in the House of Commons following her meeting with G7 finance ministers, Ms Reeves said: “I am clear-eyed about my response to the current situation.

“My economic approach will both be responsive to a changing world and responsible in the national interest.

“The economic impact of the situation in the Middle East will depend, of course, on its severity and its duration.

“The movements that we have already seen are likely to put upward pressure on inflation in the coming months.”

The Chancellor said she “stands ready” to support a co-ordinated release of oil reserves held by the International Energy Agency.

She added: “I want to ensure the country that the fundamentals of Britain’s economy are strong.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves at 11 Downing Street, central London, during a virtual meeting of G7 finance ministers to discuss the situation in the Middle East (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

“Every step that I have taken since the election has built our national resilience.

“Stability in the public finances, investment in infrastructure in both defence and energy security, and reform to our economy.”

Ms Reeves also said the competition watchdog had been ordered to keep a close eye on fuel pump prices and domestic heating oil costs to prevent wartime profiteering.

She told MPs: “I will not tolerate any company exploiting the current crisis to make excess profits at consumers’ expense.”

Elsewhere in events triggered by the war:

– The AA has advised drivers to consider cutting out “non-essential journeys” because fuel prices are expected to rise as the cost of oil soars.

– Mortgage lenders have hiked their rates amid the escalating conflict, financial information website Moneyfacts said.

– Global financial markets slid further on Monday after oil prices rose amid concerns of a mounting energy supply crisis caused by the Iran war.

A woman holds posters of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, right, the successor to his late father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as supreme leader, during a rally supporting him in Tehran, Iran (Vahid Salemi/AP)

– The first UK Government rescue flight to bring Britons back from Dubai is set to leave the United Arab Emirates.

– Downing Street poured cold water on speculation that one of Britain’s aircraft carriers, HMS Prince of Wales, had been moved to advanced readiness for deployment to the eastern Mediterranean. The ship, part of the UK’s carrier strike group, has previously been earmarked for deployment in the Arctic.

– The Iranian regime has chosen Mojtaba Khamenei as its new supreme leader. He is the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by US-Israeli strikes in the conflict’s early days.