Old Firm violence ‘completely and utterly unacceptable’, says Swinney

Violence following Sunday’s Old Firm game in Glasgow was “completely and utterly unacceptable”, Scotland’s First Minister has said.

Rangers and Celtic clashed at Ibrox in the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup, with the visitors winning after a tense penalty shootout.

But at the end of the tie, fans stormed the pitch in what police described as “shameful” scenes, with a number of arrests being made.

Speaking to the Press Association on Monday, John Swinney said: “The violence after the Old Firm game yesterday at Ibrox was completely and utterly unacceptable – there is no justification for it whatsoever.

John Swinney condemned the violence (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“There was severe danger applied to fans and to police officers and to stewards, it was completely unacceptable in every respect.”

The First Minister added that Police Scotland have his full backing to go after and arrest those involved.

“What I want to make clear is the police have my full support in pursuing everyone involved in this incident, also that we will work constructively with the clubs – who must be horrified by the scenes that they witnessed – as well to address the situation, to work with the Scottish Football Association, to make sure that collaboratively and collectively, we do all that we can to make sure that these types of incidents have no place in Scottish football.”

Pyrotechnics were also used by those invading the pitch, which the First Minister said “exaggerates and escalates that level of danger”, adding that the Government needs to work with authorities to ensure they are not brought into grounds.

Supporters spilled onto the pitch after the end of a tense penalty shootout (Steve Welsh/PA)

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar – who is also a Glasgow MSP – said those who stormed the pitch had “selfish reasons” for doing so.

He said: “Once again, it is a small group of idiots that want to ruin it for everybody else and anybody that thinks the right thing to do is to try and storm the pitch or to threaten or attack a steward or come on with masks to try and act in a threatening way clearly has very, very selfish reasons and doesn’t actually care about either the club they claim to support, or wider Scottish football or indeed Scotland’s reputation in all of these things.

“I just think it’s abhorrent and shameful, to be frank.”

The First Minister’s and Mr Sarwar’s comments came after the head of a football fans’ body spoke of his anger at the scenes.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland on Monday morning, Stuart Murphy, the chief executive of the Scottish Football Fans Association, described the situation as a “debacle”.

“I’m angry this morning,” he said.

“Actually, I’m angry on behalf of the majority of all decent fans, who will all feel tarnished and stained by that debacle yesterday which is the only way to describe it.

“I was at the Old Firm cup final 45 years ago and 45 years on, we’ve not moved on at all, so this morning is not a good day for the game in general.”

Following the 1980 Scottish Cup final at Hampden, the two sets of supporters clashed on the pitch, resulting in 200 arrests and a subsequent ban on the sale of alcohol in sports grounds in Scotland – which still stands for football stadiums today.

Celtic won the quarter final clash (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former SFA chief executive – and ex-Rangers player – Gordon Smith told the same programme he would have been looking at banning away supporters during Old Firm matches if he was still in charge of the footballing body.

“I think that might be one of the rules that comes in now, when Rangers and Celtic are playing at home, there will be no away fans allowed in,” he said.

“I definitely would be looking at that and saying what causes the trouble is when away fans are there.”

He added: “If there had been no away fans at the game yesterday, you wouldn’t have had anything like that at all.”

Following the game, Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen said: “The behaviour of a number of supporters at the Scottish Cup quarter final between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox today was shameful. It must be condemned by everyone involved in football and wider society.

“A number of arrests have already been made, and Police Scotland will now work with both clubs and the Scottish Football Association to carry out a robust investigation following the scenes on the pitch at the conclusion of the match.

“Officers and stewards were faced with extreme hostility and violence over a sustained period, with many individuals having armed themselves with items clearly intended to cause harm.

“Officers and members of the public have been injured in this despicable display and I want to express my thanks to all officers and staff deployed.”

Officers are also investigating reports of some fans entering the Broomloan Road stand without tickets before the game started.