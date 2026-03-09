Murder victim’s family appeal for information after wrongful conviction

The family of a woman murdered almost 40 years ago have urged people to come forward with information after DNA evidence showed the man believed to be her killer was wrongfully convicted.

Diane Sindall, 21, was killed as she walked through Birkenhead in Wirral, Merseyside, in the early hours of August 2 1986.

Peter Sullivan, 68, spent 38 years in prison for the killing before he was freed last year after DNA evidence, unearthed due to scientific advances, showed it was another unknown man who carried out the rape and murder.

On Monday, as part of a Crimewatch Live appeal to find the killer, Ms Sindall’s family issued a statement for the first time since the conviction was quashed.

They said: “Diane was 21 years old with so much to live for. She had a beautiful heart and soul, and was full of love, fun and laughter which could brighten your day.

Ms Sindall was killed almost 40 years ago (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

“Diane’s hopes, dreams and plans for the future were cruelly taken away from her, and she never got the wedding or her own family that she wished for.

“The tragic loss of Diane has been felt throughout our everyday lives with a heartache that will never heal.

“We cannot put into words what we as a family went through at the time of her death, and we are now reliving that terrible time and all that it brings once again.

“We would like to thank everyone who has already provided information directly to the police or anonymously via Crimestoppers, but we would also appeal to anyone that may still be able to help to please do so, no matter how small or insignificant you think your information is.”

A £20,000 reward is being offered for information given exclusively to independent charity Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson, who appeared on Crimewatch Live on Monday, said: “Our work has continued for some time to locate Diane’s killer and we will leave no stone unturned to find him and bring him to justice.

“It is important that we get our appeal out to as wider audience as we can, and we hope that by seeing the original Crimewatch reconstruction and being reminded of the facts of the case will jog someone’s memory or encourage them to come forward with information they haven’t previously spoken about.

“In 1986 DNA was very much in the early stages and as such was not available to the detectives who originally investigated Diane’s death but her murder was fully investigated by the team.

“Unfortunately, there is no match for the DNA identified on the national DNA database and we know it does not belong to any member of her family or her fiance at the time.

“We are working with the National Crime Agency, and with their support we are trying to identify the person the DNA profile belongs to, and extensive inquiries remain ongoing.”

In an interview with the BBC last year, Mr Sullivan said he would support Ms Sindall’s family in court if her killer was found.

He said: “I really do feel sorry for them and what they’re going through at the moment, where they’re back at square one and not knowing who the person is that killed their daughter.

“I don’t know what to say to them. I am really sorry for what’s happened to their daughter, and if they need – if they want – my support when they go to court with the guy, when they find him, I will go to court with them, I will be there by their side, 100%.”