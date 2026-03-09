King leads the country in celebrating the Commonwealth

The King has led the country in celebrating the Commonwealth, describing the family of nations as a “force for good” in his message to its 56 member states.

Charles attended the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with the Queen and Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, senior Government figures and a 1,800-strong congregation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Among the guests was Prince Albert of Monaco, the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and opposition leader Kemi Badenoch.

The royal family gathered at the Abbey’s Great West Door and were greeted in turn by Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, before the arrival of the King and Queen.

For decades the service has been broadcast by the BBC, but this year they instead showed Escape To The Country.

Outgoing BBC director general Tim Davie was among the congregation, as was singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading, who performed at last year’s service, broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, and popular children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson.

Prince Albert of Monaco attended the service (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In his message to the family of nations, marking Commonwealth Day, Charles said: “Working together, we can ensure that the Commonwealth continues to stand as a force for good – grounded in community, committed to the kind of restorative sustainability that has a return on investment, enriched by culture, steadfast in its care for our planet, and united in friendship and in the service of its people.”

As head of the Commonwealth, Charles issues an annual message to the member nations which will hold their biennial Commonwealth meeting this year, in the first week of November in the capital of Antigua and Barbuda.

There was a large anti-monarchy protest opposite the Abbey, with demonstrators holding “Not My King” and “Abolish the Monarchy” banners.

The King also said in his message that it was when countries faced testing moments, like “conflict, climate change and rapid transformation”, that the family of nations’ “enduring spirit” came to the fore.

Anti-monarchy protesters outside the Abbey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Conflicts continue to rage across the world, from Ukraine to Sudan and more recently the war being waged by American and Israeli forces in Iran, while scientists said 2025 was the third warmest year on record and concerns continue to mount about the prospect of AI.

Charles also said in his message: “Our Commonwealth of Nations holds untapped potential for prosperous trade between trusting partners.

“With nearly two-thirds of our population under the age of thirty, we are a family defined by youth and possibility.”

Many countries, including the UK, have faced the threat of trade tariffs under US President Donald Trump, who has used the measure as a revenue-raising exercise.