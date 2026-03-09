Internal polling convinced me to quit as first minister, Humza Yousaf says

Humza Yousaf has revealed that internal party polling on his personal ratings convinced him he had to quit as Scotland’s first minister.

The former SNP leader also suggested “the men in grey kilts would have come” to force him out after the general election if he had not resigned when he did.

Mr Yousaf announced his resignation as Scotland’s leader in April 2024 just days after ending a power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens which gave the SNP a majority in government.

The MSP, who will also stand down from Holyrood at the May election, was the first Muslim and person of colour to lead Scotland.

Humza Yousaf suggested said the ‘men in grey kilts would have come to pick me up’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In an interview with the Press Association, Mr Yousaf said he could have done a deal with Alex Salmond’s Alba Party to maintain his majority in Parliament – but said it would have caused “more fractures” in the SNP.

Asked to recall the moment he knew he would stand down as first minister after only 11 months in the job, Mr Yousaf told PA: “There was some internal polling that we did over the course of that couple of days and the polling came back and said a lot of people agree with my decision, most people in fact agreed with my decision, to end it with the Greens.

“But I then actually asked the individuals providing me that polling, I said ‘well, what does it say about my own polling?’

“They said, ‘well, it’s not great’. I remember going back into the kitchen saying to [my wife] Nadia, ‘I’ve got to do the right thing’.

“Because we can make a deal. There’s a deal to be had with Alba, for example, and it would have been just enough numbers to take us over the line, and my position technically would have been safe.

“I remember going back into the kitchen, thinking for a minute and saying to Nadia, ‘I think I know what I need to do’ because if I made the decision doing a deal with Alba, and at that time, with Alex would have caused even fractures and difficulty within my party, and I’m not prepared to put the party through that.

“I think I’ve made the right decision and decoupling from the Greens and ending the Bute House Agreement, but I think somebody else has to probably take the party forward.”

Mr Yousaf added that “maybe if I’d done a Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin and called it a conscious uncoupling” things could have “possibly” gone differently.

But the politician insisted he was not “full of regret” and stood by his decision to sack then Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater from the Government.

“I think it was the right decision – but perhaps the right decision, wrong execution,” he said.

Just two months after Mr Yousaf was succeeded by John Swinney, the SNP haemorrhaged most of their seats at the general election.

He said: “The SNP were facing a Labour Party that was resurgent, that was successful on their message of change at the time, and the SNP, I’m afraid, we’re always going to be victim to that.

Humza Yousaf said he did not have regret about ending the SNP’s deal with the Greens but admitted it could have been handled better (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The difference is, John Swinney was only in Bute House for a few weeks ahead of that general election.

“I would have been in position for over a year by that point.

“I suspect the proverbial men in the grey kilts would have come to pay me a visit after that general election was up, and I would probably would have come to the conclusion myself that it would be better to stand down.

“These are all hypotheticals, but I suppose going back to your original question, full of regret? Nah.”

Despite stepping down, he refused to rule out a future return to frontline politics.

“I would never close the door on anything”, he said, but added: “It’s certainly not my plan to return back.”