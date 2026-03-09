Glasgow shocked as fire ‘like the Blitz’ guts building next to Central station

Fire crews are still dousing a building next to Glasgow Central station as a devastating fire compared to “something out of the Blitz” caused major travel disruption.

Glaswegians are processing their shock after the 19th century building partially collapsed following the blaze on Sunday night, including a dome which caved in.

Many businesses have been destroyed in the fire, which an MSP compared to the devastation from “the Blitz”. Nearby hotels were evacuated and roads were sealed off.

On Monday morning fire crews used aerial platforms to hose water onto what remained of the building, as smoke hung in the air.

Only the facade of the building at the corner of Gordon Street and Union Street is left standing.

People standing watching at the police cordon spoke of their shock.

Emma Reid, from Glasgow, said: “It’s just so sad. It’s such an iconic building. It’s so sad.”

People have been left in shock following the fire (Lucinda Cameron/PA)

Rumaisah Imrane, originally from Glasgow but now living in Edinburgh, said: “It’s terrifying, it looks like the whole building is just gone.

“It’s such a beautiful part of the city and Central station is such a lovely building.”

National Rail said the station will remain closed with “no estimate on when the station will reopen” following the blaze, which started at a vape shop in Union Street before spreading to part of the same structure on Gordon Street.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.

Labour MSP Paul Sweeney said there are now concerns for the viability of the remainder of the building, which was gutted by the blaze.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Breakfast programme: “There’s the cafe, there’s the Blue Lagoon (chip shop) of course which is famous for many Glaswegians.

“It’s been completely wiped out, destroyed. I mean the building is a gutted shell. It looks like something out of the Blitz.

“I spoke to building control officers last night on site. They don’t have much hope that the building can be saved at all.

“We wait and see what their final decisions are but it sounds like the remaining facade onto Gordon Street is likely to have to come down, unfortunately.”

The fire broke out near Glasgow Central railway station (Rajesh Gautam/PA)

Network Rail said in a statement: “We expect disruption to continue on routes to/from/through Glasgow Central until at least the end of the day.

No trains will run to or from the high-level platforms at Scotland’s busiest station, while trains that run through the low-level platforms will not call at Glasgow Central.

Avanti West Coast advised passengers an amended train service will run to Preston, Carlisle and Motherwell, “enabling customers to connect with trains to Edinburgh and local services to the Glasgow area”.

ScotRail warned of substantial disruption to its services and urged passengers to check for the latest information before travelling.

It said that no ScotRail services will operate to or from Glasgow Central high level on Monday.

ScotRail services will not call at Glasgow Central low level but will pass through the station to stop at Argyle Street and Anderson.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We are sorry to customers for the impact this will cause, and we would urge them to check their journey options before they travel, and be aware there will be very limited replacement transport.”

TransPennine Express said its services would not run between Glasgow Central and Liverpool Lime Street or Manchester Airport on Monday, while trains between Edinburgh and Newcastle/Manchester Airport will be subject to delays and cancellations in both directions.

As of 6.45am, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were still battling the fire with nine appliances at the scene, and people are urged to avoid the area where possible.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters were mobilised at 3.46pm on Sunday, 8 March, to reports of a fire on the ground floor of a four-storey building.

“Operations remain ongoing and there have been no reports of casualties.”

On Sunday night, First Minister John Swinney said in a post on X: “I am deeply concerned about the fire near Glasgow Central Station tonight and very grateful to all of the emergency services who are responding.

“Please continue to follow travel guidance, avoid the area and stay safe.”

In a statement on Instagram, a shop called Sexy Coffee said its business located inside the building had been destroyed.

“We are absolutely devastated to confirm that the shop has sadly been destroyed in the fire,” the statement said.

“It is heartbreaking for us and our team, especially after the support and loyalty we have received from so many of you over the years.

“However, we want to reassure everyone that this is not the end. We will rebuild, revamp the shop, and reopen as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, our Argyle Street branch remains open, and we would love to welcome you there.

“Thank you to all of our amazing customers for your continued support. It truly means everything to us.

“We will be back.”

The owner of Willow Hair Salon confirmed on social media her business had also been destroyed.