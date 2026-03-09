Glasgow Central likely to remain closed for second day after building fire

Glasgow Central station is likely to remain closed for at least two days after a devastating fire which tore through a neighbouring building, causing major travel disruption.

The 19th dentury building was hollowed out by the intense fire, which caused a dome to partially collapse.

All train services from Scotland’s busiest railway station were cancelled and Network Rail have said it will remain closed on Monday and likely Tuesday as well.

An MSP compared the damage to the devastation from “the Blitz”. Nearby hotels were evacuated and roads were sealed off.

On Monday morning, fire crews used aerial platforms to hose water onto what remained of the building, as smoke hung in the air.

Only the facade of the building at the corner of Gordon Street and Union Street has been left standing.

Fire crews used aerial platforms to hose water onto the remains of the building (Robert Perry/PA)

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “Glasgow Central Station remains closed following the fire in a building on Union Street on Sunday.

“While the fire is now under control, emergency services are still on site and we continue to support their response.

“The station will remain closed today and likely tomorrow. Timescales for reopening will only be confirmed once we are able to safely gain access and carry out the necessary checks.

“All services to and from Glasgow Central are currently suspended, and passengers should continue to follow alternative travel arrangements as advised by their train operators.

“We will provide further updates as soon as more information is available.”

People standing watching at the police cordon on Monday morning spoke of their shock.

Emma Reid, from Glasgow, said: “It’s just so sad. It’s such an iconic building. It’s so sad.”

Rumaisah Imrane, originally from Glasgow but now living in Edinburgh, said: “It’s terrifying, it looks like the whole building is just gone.

“It’s such a beautiful part of the city and Central Station is such a lovely building.”

People have been left in shock following the fire (Lucinda Cameron/PA)

Carolyn Bowie stopped to watch as her son was one of the firefighters tackling the blaze on Monday morning, having started his shift at 8am.

She said: “It’s devastating and a big blow for Glasgow.”

It is thought the fire started at a vape shop in Union Street before spreading to part of the same structure on Gordon Street.

No injuries have been reported.

Labour MSP Paul Sweeney said there are now concerns for the viability of the remainder of the building.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Breakfast programme: “There’s the cafe, there’s the Blue Lagoon (chip shop), of course, which is famous for many Glaswegians.

“It’s been completely wiped out, destroyed. I mean the building is a gutted shell. It looks like something out of the Blitz.

“I spoke to building control officers last night on site. They don’t have much hope that the building can be saved at all.

“We wait and see what their final decisions are, but it sounds like the remaining facade onto Gordon Street is likely to have to come down, unfortunately.”

No injuries have been reported in the fire (Rajesh Gautam/PA)

Mr Sweeney said there were “serious questions” to be asked about the proximity of such shops to “critical national infrastructure”.

He added: “Essentially, Scotland’s busiest station could be wiped out by this kind of situation.

“I think it’s opened up a real blind spot in our consideration of these type of retail units.”

Firefighters remain at the scene (Robert Perry/PA)

No trains will run to or from the high-level platforms at Scotland’s busiest station, while trains that run through the low-level platforms will not call at Glasgow Central.

Avanti West Coast advised passengers an amended train service will run to Preston, Carlisle and Motherwell, “enabling customers to connect with trains to Edinburgh and local services to the Glasgow area”.

ScotRail warned of substantial disruption to its services and urged passengers to check for the latest information before travelling.

As of 6.45am, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were still battling the fire with nine appliances at the scene, and people are urged to avoid the area where possible.

Police are at the scene (Robert Perry/PA)

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters were mobilised at 3.46pm on Sunday March 8 to reports of a fire on the ground floor of a four-storey building.

“Operations remain ongoing and there have been no reports of casualties.”

In a statement on Instagram, a shop called Sexy Coffee said its business located inside the building had been destroyed.

“We are absolutely devastated to confirm that the shop has sadly been destroyed in the fire,” the statement said.

“It is heartbreaking for us and our team, especially after the support and loyalty we have received from so many of you over the years.

“However, we want to reassure everyone that this is not the end. We will rebuild, revamp the shop, and reopen as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, our Argyle Street branch remains open, and we would love to welcome you there.”

The owner of Willow Hair Salon confirmed on social media her business had also been destroyed.