Gerry Adams ‘directly responsible’ for England bomb decisions, High Court told

Gerry Adams was “directly responsible for and complicit” in the decisions made by the Provisional IRA to detonate bombs in England, the High Court has heard.

John Clark, a victim of the 1973 Old Bailey bombing in London, Jonathan Ganesh, a 1996 London Docklands bombing victim, and Barry Laycock, a victim of the 1996 Arndale shopping centre bombing in Manchester, all allege that Mr Adams was a leading member of the Provisional IRA on those dates, including of its Army Council.

The three men are bringing legal action against the former Sinn Fein president and are seeking £1 in damages.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice (James Manning/PA)

Mr Adams denies that he had any role in the Provisional IRA and is opposing the claim.

On Monday he arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice wearing what appeared to be a bullet-proof vest, and was driven into the car park.

The court in London heard that the three men want to show how Mr Adams was involved in the Provisional IRA “in the course of that conflict and to show on the balance of probabilities that he was as involved as the people who planted and detonated those bombs”.

Opening her case on Monday, Anne Studd KC, representing the men, also said Mr Adams was “directly responsible for and complicit in those decisions made by that organisation to detonate bombs on the British mainland in 1973 and 1996”.

British military veterans hanging placards outside the Old Bailey (James Manning/PA)

In written submissions, Ms Studd said: “The defendant carefully draws a distinction between being a member of ‘the Army’ and being a member of Sinn Fein.

“In reality, the evidence will demonstrate that this was not the clear either/or choice as the defendant would have you believe.

“For many individuals, we say, including Mr Adams, that was a distinction without a difference.”

Ms Studd told the court that a “jigsaw” of evidence from those who knew Mr Adams and those who knew of him will prove the case against him.

She added: “The claimants’ case is that none of these bombings in the United Kingdom mainland took place without the knowledge and agreement of the defendant in his role in the Provisional IRA and latterly as a member of the seven-man Army Council.”

Gerry Adams wearing protective equipment as he arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice (James Manning/PA)

She concluded: “There is no doubt that the defendant contributed to the peace in Northern Ireland, but the claimants say that on the evidence he also contributed to the war.”

Lawyers for Mr Adams, who denies the claims, said Mr Adams “played an instrumental role in the peace process which culminated in the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in April 1998, which brought an end to the decades-long conflict”.

In written submissions, Edward Craven KC, representing Mr Adams, said: “The defendant’s alleged factual and legal responsibility for the claimants’ injuries is strongly contested, as is the claimants’ ability to bring these claims against the defendant several decades after the expiry of the applicable limitation period.”

He added that there is “no legal or practical reason why these claims could not have been issued long before 2022”.

Barry Laycock was a victim of the 1996 Arndale shopping centre bombing in Manchester (James Manning/PA)

Mr Craven continued: “Even if the claim were not bound to fail on limitation grounds, the claim must inevitably fail on the merits.

“The defendant strenuously denies any involvement in the bombings.”

He also said: “The defendant has never been arrested on suspicion of, still less charged or convicted of, any offence in connection with any of the bombings.

“Had law enforcement authorities been in possession of information which created a reasonable suspicion that the defendant may have been involved in those bombings, he would have been arrested and questioned.”

The trial before Mr Justice Swift is expected to end next week.