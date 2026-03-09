Football fan body boss angered by Old Firm ‘debacle’

The head of a Scottish football fan body has said he was “angry” after Old Firm fans stormed the pitch at the end of Sunday’s game.

Rangers and Celtic clashed at Ibrox in the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup, with the visitors winning after a tense penalty shoot-out.

But at the end of the tie, fans stormed the pitch in what police described as “shameful” scenes, with a number of arrests being made.

Supporters spilled onto the pitch after the end of a tense penalty shoot-out (Steve Welsh/PA)

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland on Monday morning, Stuart Murphy, the chief executive of the Scottish Football Fans Association, described the situation as a “debacle”.

“I’m angry this morning,” he said.

“Actually, I’m angry on behalf of the majority of all decent fans, who will all feel tarnished and stained by that debacle yesterday which is the only way to describe it.

“I was at the Old Firm cup final 45 years ago and 45 years on, we’ve not moved on at all, so this morning is not a good day for the game in general.”

Following the 1980 Scottish Cup final at Hampden, the two sets of supporters clashed on the pitch, resulting in 200 arrests and a subsequent ban on the sale of alcohol in sports grounds in Scotland – which still stands for football stadiums today.

Celtic won the quarter final clash (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former SFA chief executive – and ex-Rangers player – Gordon Smith told the same programme he would have been looking at banning away supporters during Old Firm matches if he was still in charge of the footballing body.

“I think that might be one of the rules that comes in now, when Rangers and Celtic are playing at home, there will be no away fans allowed in,” he said.

“I definitely would be looking at that and saying what causes the trouble is when away fans are there.”

He added: “If there had been no away fans at the game yesterday, you wouldn’t have had anything like that at all.”

Following the game, Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen said: “The behaviour of a number of supporters at the Scottish Cup quarter final between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox today was shameful. It must be condemned by everyone involved in football and wider society.

“A number of arrests have already been made, and Police Scotland will now work with both clubs and the Scottish Football Association to carry out a robust investigation following the scenes on the pitch at the conclusion of the match.

“Officers and stewards were faced with extreme hostility and violence over a sustained period, with many individuals having armed themselves with items clearly intended to cause harm.

“Officers and members of the public have been injured in this despicable display and I want to express my thanks to all officers and staff deployed.”

Officers are also investigating reports of some fans entering the Broomloan Road stand without tickets before the game started.