Final residents of historic close honoured with grave marker after 100 years

The “hardworking” final residents of a historic Edinburgh alleyway have been honoured with a marker for their graves, almost a century after they died.

Andrew and Margaret Chesney were the last people to work on Mary King’s Close, a historic location off the Royal Mile which has been preserved as a popular tourist attraction.

The Chesneys were buried in an unmarked grave, but research has revealed the location of the burial site.

Historical research identified their resting place (TRMKC)

Those who run the tourist attraction, The Real Mary King’s Close, have now unveiled a grave marker for them.

Andrew Chesney was a sawmaker who had a family business in the area, operating beneath the Royal Mile for years.

The central thoroughfare of Edinburgh is surrounded by very narrow alleyways – known as closes – which were densely populated.

Chesney and Son Sawmakers was one of the last businesses to operate on the close before commercial activity ceased at the start of the 20th century.

The Chesneys moved to the south of Edinburgh later in their lives.

Andrew died in 1906 aged 74 and Margaret died in 1918 aged 88.

Members of the team at the tourist attraction carried out research to identify where they were buried, tracing them to Morningside Cemetery.

They share a burial plot with nephew Andrew Marshall, who died in 1892 aged 19.

Characters portraying the Chesneys feature as part of The Real Mary King’s Close’s tours.

The team, who were supported by local historian Robbie MacRae, hope the new grave marker will restore a sense of dignity and remembrance to their final resting place.

Paul Nixon, general manager at The Real Mary King’s Close, said: “The Chesneys were hardworking Edinburgh residents whose lives are woven into the story we share with visitors every day.

“Recognising their final resting place felt important.

“It connects our historical interpretation with the real people behind it and ensures they are honoured not only at the close, but also within the wider story of the city.

“We take great pride in preserving Edinburgh’s social history, and placing this marker was a respectful and meaningful way to continue that work.”

Ashleigh More, one of the researchers involved, said: “We talk about the Chesneys every day on our tours and it didn’t sit right with me that they were in an unmarked grave.

“It’s nice to know I’ve been part of keeping their memory alive.

“A quiet little family that were everyday members of the close, but no less a part of our history.”