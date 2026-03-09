Boy, 11, dies in Belfast road tragedy

An 11-year-old boy has died in a road tragedy in Belfast.

Police said Mason Keilhauer died in hospital after the incident on the Shankill Road on Saturday.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene, and had since been released on bail.

Chief Inspector Celeste Simpson appealed for witnesses to come forward.

She said: “At approximately 7.25pm on Saturday evening, we received a report of a collision involving a grey BMW X5 and a male pedestrian, close to the junction of Dover Street.

“The boy was taken to hospital following the collision however he has since very sadly died.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has been released on bail pending further police inquiries.

“Collision investigation unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this collision and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or to anyone who may have CCTV or other footage that could assist with inquiries, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1365 07/03/26.”