Anti-Muslim hate definition will protect against unacceptable abuse, says Reed

A new definition of anti-Muslim hate will both protect people from “unacceptable prejudice, discrimination and hatred” and uphold the right to freedom of speech, the Communities Secretary has vowed.

Steve Reed said the Government has a duty to act against record levels of hate crime against Muslims, but that “you can’t tackle a problem if you can’t describe it”.

He was updating Parliament on Monday on a new non-statutory definition for anti-Muslim hate, while unveiling a wider strategy on social cohesion.

Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Steve Reed (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He told the Commons: “Today, we are adopting a non-statutory definition of anti-Muslim hostility.

“This gives a clear explanation of unacceptable prejudice, discrimination and hatred targeting Muslims, so we can take action to stop it.

“The definition safeguards our fundamental right to freedom of speech about religion in general or any religion in particular and ensures that concerns raised in the public interest are protected.”

Critics of efforts to create a new definition for Islamophobia have raised concerns that doing so could create backdoor blasphemy laws, and curtail speech about Islamic extremism.

The latest Government figures, published in October, showed that religious hate crime recorded by police in England and Wales reached a record high in the year ending March 2025.

Not including the Metropolitan Police – due to changes in the crime recording system preventing direct year-on-year comparisons – hate crimes targeted at Muslims were up by almost a fifth, from 2,690 offences recorded in the 12 months to March last year to 3,199 offences in the year ending March 2025.

In that 12-month period there were 106 religious hate crimes per 10,000 population targeted at Jewish people, which was the highest rate for any religious group.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer cautioned against politicians he said are trying to “point fingers and divide” (Brook Mitchell/PA)

The second highest rate was for hate crimes targeted at Muslims, with 12 per 10,000 population.

Mr Reed told MPs that the Government is protecting Jewish communities with “record funding for security at synagogues and schools, millions of pounds to tackle antisemitism in schools and universities, new laws to stop abusive protests outside places of worship.”

He added: “Today, we are going even further to tackle antisemitism in schools and colleges and in the healthcare system, and crucially, clamping down hard on the extremism which so often targets Jews first of all”.

The wider social cohesion strategy has been described by the Government as “a rallying call for action, setting out the first steps towards a more connected, cohesive and resilient United Kingdom – a place where neighbour continues to look out for neighbour and people come together with a shared sense of values, pride, and belonging”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had earlier on Monday cautioned against politicians he said are trying to “point fingers and divide”.

Sir Keir said the current Iran conflict is being used as a means of dividing different communities within the UK and that the new strategy is “not just a reaction to this conflict, it is much broader, which is how we bring the country together”.

As part of the cohesion plan, a new confidential whistleblowing route for staff to raise concerns and a “campus cohesion charter” will be introduced in an effort to boost protection for university students and staff.

The steps aim to help universities meet their Prevent duty – the legal requirement for providers to take action to stop people being radicalised and drawn into terrorism.

Mr Reed earlier said the whistleblowing route “is intended to ensure that they (universities) remain open spaces for free thinking and free debate”.

The Charity Commission will meanwhile get powers to shut down charities and swiftly remove trustees to tackle “extremist abuse” of the sector.

And an annual report on the state of extremism will be brought in to set out the nature and scale of the threat facing the UK.

The Government will also bolster the visa watchlist taskforce in a bid to block hate preachers and extremists from entering the country.

Shadow communities minister Paul Holmes said the definition “raises serious questions”, adding: “It risks undermining free speech within the law, it risks hindering legitimate criticism of Islamism, and it risks creating a backdoor blasphemy law.”

Mr Reed rejected this, saying: “There is absolutely no question of blasphemy laws by the back door.

“But we will not do what they did and stand by and simply watch while Muslim communities face targeted abuse in ways that any decent country would consider to be absolutely intolerable.”