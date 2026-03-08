Will you carry me? Couples dash to be crowned winners of UK Wife Carrying Race

Dozens of people braved murky March weather to take part in one of the country’s most unusual races.

The annual UK Wife Carrying Race saw husbands taking on the 380-metre course up and back down the Nower in Dorking, Surrey, all while their wives clung on for dear life.

Though the Scandinavian sport traditionally features husbands carrying their wives, the UK version, organised by Leith Hill Trail Runners, allows people to carry anyone, but recommend that they weigh less than the runner.

Competitors adopted a number of different holding methods (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“You do not have to carry your own wife,” the race website says.

“It could be someone else’s. Or a mate, girlfriend, boyfriend, sister or brother.”

Participants can carry their “wife” however they like, but many chose the so-called Estonian hold, where the “wife” hangs upside-down on the runner’s back and their legs are crossed in front of the runner’s face.

Runners were splashed with water pistols and buckets of water by spectators (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Those carried must weigh at least 50kg, and anyone underweight has to wear a rucksack filled with tins of flour, water or similar to reach the minimum.

Runners had to dodge obstacles including rows of hay bales, and were also splashed with water pistols and buckets by spectators.

Finnish duo Teemu and Jatta were crowned the 2026 winners on Sunday and won a barrel of local ale.

Teemu and Jatta, from Finland, won a barrel of local ale (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The first-placed British finishers will win £250 towards their expenses to represent the country at the World Wife Carrying Championships in Finland.

Originating in Finland, wife carrying contests have happened around the world, including in the United States, India and Germany. The UK race began in 2008.