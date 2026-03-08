Strictly star Ellie Goldstein back on the dancefloor by royal appointment

Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Goldstein took her dancing talents to St James’s Palace with a performance for the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The model and actress last year became the first Strictly contestant with Down’s syndrome with Sophie, patron of the charity Mencap, sharing a video message during the final in which she praised Ellie’s impact in challenging perceptions.

Ellie and dance partner Vito Coppola took to the dance floor again at the palace after the duchess hosted a special afternoon tea.

Ellie, a Mencap Myth Buster ambassador who took her mother Yvonne to the event, said Sophie asked lots of questions about her time on Strictly and described the experience as “amazing”.

The Duchess of Edinburgh (PA)

She said: “It means so much to be recognised by a member of the royal family.

“I’m proud to show that people with a learning disability can achieve their dreams and to never give up what they want to do.”

Coppola said working with Ellie had been “an incredible experience” and said he had gained a “little sister for life”.

He said: “Everyone learns differently and dancing with someone who has a learning disability means thinking outside the box and understanding how to communicate and teach in the best way that works for them.”

Jon Sparkes, the chief executive of Mencap which celebrates its 80th birthday this year, was among the guests at the event who said it showed how Ellie’s influence is “helping to drive lasting change in attitudes and expectations”.

“It recognises not only Ellie’s talent and determination, but the way she has challenged assumptions and opened hearts and minds across the country,” he said.