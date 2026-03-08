Relieved family reunions at Dublin Airport as chartered flight lands

There were relieved family reunions at Dublin Airport after the Irish Government’s first chartered flight from the Middle East touched down.

The flight from Muscat in Oman landed just before 5am, several hours after its scheduled midnight arrival.

It made a stop in Cairo and was carrying around 194 people.

The flight was chartered to bring stranded, vulnerable Irish citizens home amid escalating scenes of hostilities between Israel, the United States and Iran.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee said it had been a challenging journey.

Family members wait for loved ones at Dublin Airport in the early hours of Sunday. (Evan Treacy/PA)

“I am pleased to confirm the arrival into Dublin of a chartered repatriation flight from Oman. I want to welcome home all those who travelled on the flight we have chartered to assist those stranded in the Gulf region,” she said.

“I know their return will be an enormous relief for themselves and for their families and friends.

“It was a challenging journey, in particular for those who travelled over land to Muscat, but I am glad that we have been able to directly facilitate the return of nearly 200 people, including a number of children and infants.”

Hundreds of Irish citizens returned recently from the region via commercial Emirates flights from Dublin. Another is due to land at 6.55pm on Sunday.

Other Irish people have managed to get indirect flights to Ireland from Abu Dhabi or Dubai through London or Paris.

Ms McEntee said around 1,500 people have returned home to Ireland in recent days.

“I would encourage all those still in the UAE and who want to leave to avail of commercial options where those are available,” she said.

“The last week has been incredibly distressing for our citizens in the Gulf.

“The situation remains volatile, with further attacks on the UAE and other Gulf countries today, and on Iran.

“I would ask any Irish citizens in the Gulf to register their presence in order to give my Department the clearest information possible of the situation on the ground.

“More than 18,000 people have done so since last weekend.

“Any citizen in the Gulf seeking assistance is encouraged to call the Consular Crisis Team in Dublin directly.”

The Government’s chartered flight, which reportedly cost 800 euro a seat, departed Muscat in Oman on Saturday.

There are about 24,000 Irish citizens across the region who have registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs.

An estimated 14,000 Irish people are living in Dubai, a further 2,000 in Abu Dhabi and more than 2,000 in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, it was indicated that the consular crisis team had responded to more than 2,300 queries since last weekend.

On Saturday, an Irish Government spokesperson said: “The Government’s charter flight to assist citizens in the Gulf region has departed Oman.

“It will make one stop in Cairo and is due to arrive in Dublin later tonight.”

Dublin Airport said on Saturday that disruption to flights from the Middle East had continued for the eighth consecutive day, with just two scheduled flights to the Middle East operating, one inbound and one outbound Emirates flight to and from Dubai.

“All other flights to Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi have been cancelled by airlines,” they said.

“Further disruption is likely in the days ahead.

“As always, passengers due to fly should contact their airline directly for the latest updates on the status of their flight.”