Murder probe launched after discovery of woman’s body in Co Fermanagh

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a woman’s body in Co Fermanagh.

The woman, in her 20s, was found at an address in the Corban Avenue area of Enniskillen.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and other related offences.

Police have made an appeal for information about the incident, which appeared to be connected to a road crash.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson, from the Major Investigation Team, said the investigation started following the collision near Tempo.

“Police received a report that a man driving a grey Nissan Juke was involved in a collision on the Carn Road, near Tempo, at around 9.15pm on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located the car but the driver had left the scene,” he said.

“Enquiries determined that the car was registered to an address in the Corban Avenue area of Enniskillen.

“When officers arrived at the house they discovered the body of a woman, aged in her 20s.

“A short time later, a man aged 45, was arrested near the scene on the Carn Road on suspicion of murder and other related offences. He remains in police custody at this time as enquiries continue.”

Mr Robinson went on: “Our detectives are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, and I am appealing to anyone with information that could assist with our investigation to come forward.

“We’re especially keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Cornagrade Road into Corban Avenue between 6.30pm and 10.45pm on Saturday evening and noticed anything out of the ordinary, or suspicious, to make contact with us.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District Commander Superintendent Pete Cunningham said they want to reassure the community that detectives are working at pace on the investigation.

“First and foremost my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened,” he said.

“I want to reassure the local community that detectives are working at pace, and we would also urge members of the public not to speculate.

“As a victim-focused organisation, violence against women and girls is a priority for policing, and I understand that incidents like this will cause significant concern. We are doing everything we can to ensure women and girls feel safe in our communities.

“I would encourage anyone who may have information about what happened on Saturday evening, regardless of how small it may seem, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1564 07/03/26.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area today, and over the coming days, our officers are here to help with any concerns you may have. Please reach out and speak with them if needed.”