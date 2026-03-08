Man arrested following sudden death in Co Fermanagh
Police are at the scene in Enniskillen.
By contributor Rebecca Black, Press Association
Published
A man has been arrested following a sudden death in Co Fermanagh.
Police said they are investigating the incident at Corban Avenue, Enniskillen.
“A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently in police custody,” they said.
“Officers are at the scene conducting a number of enquiries and ask members of the public to avoid the area.”