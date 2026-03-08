Keir Starmer speaks to Donald Trump after latest rebuke over Iran

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken to Donald Trump about the countries’ military co-operation amid the US president’s latest rebuke over the UK’s support in the conflict in Iran.

Sir Keir’s decision not to grant permission for the first wave of military action prompted a raft of criticism from Mr Trump in recent days, including a personal attack on the Prime Minister as being “not Winston Churchill”.

The Prime Minister has now granted permission for “defensive” US action against Iranian missile sites from UK bases.

After reports that the UK was preparing an aircraft carrier to go to the Middle East, the US president posted on Saturday that the UK was “finally giving thought” to sending two but said “we don’t need them any longer”.

He added: “But we will remember. We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!”

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the two leaders spoke on Sunday afternoon.

“The leaders began by discussing the latest situation in the Middle East and the military co-operation between the UK and US through the use of RAF bases in support of the collective self-defence of partners in the region.

“The Prime Minister also shared his heartfelt condolences with President Trump and the American people following the deaths of six US soldiers.”