Kate hails ‘resilience and quiet strength’ of women on International Women’s Day

The Princess of Wales has hailed the “resilience and quiet strength” of women in a social media post on International Women’s Day.

In a post signed “C” on X, Kate said: “Today we celebrate the kindness, resilience and quiet strength of women in our families and communities.

“This day is about standing up alongside one another – recognising the loving influence of women, who nurture hope, encourage others and help make the world kinder and more compassionate.”

The princess, who often visits charities and organisations, talked about her passion for mothers’ mental health during a visit to Powys, Wales, last month.

Kate became patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, a charity and network of organisations, parents and clinicians dedicated to perinatal mental health, in 2022.

On the royal family’s Instagram account, a post celebrated “the wonderful Ellie Goldstein and the extraordinary legacy she created”.

The model and actress last year became the first Strictly contestant with Down’s syndrome.

The post read: “This International Women’s Day, we celebrate the wonderful Ellie Goldstein and the extraordinary legacy she created, following her trailblazing appearance on Strictly Come Dancing this year.”

The Duchess of Edinburgh, patron of the charity Mencap – which supports people with a learning disability, their families and carers, welcomed Goldstein and her Strictly partner, Vito Coppola, to St James’s Palace earlier this week.

The Duchess of Edinburgh welcomed Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola to St James’ Palace for (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Alongside Ellie’s mum and the CEO of @Mencap, the trio discussed the lasting impact of Ellie’s appearance on the show – and there was even time to show Her Royal Highness a few moves,” the post added.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a picture of herself and daughter Princess Lili on Instagram on Sunday, taken by “Papa Sussex”.

The caption read: “For the woman she will one day be…

“Happy International Women’s Day.”

Asked about what she would tell “little Bridget” on the obstacles women face in their daily lives, she said: “I’d say don’t question your own abilities, plenty of people will do that for you.

“Just make sure along the way that you support other girls and young women.

“You pave the way for them to achieve success too.”