John Swinney ‘deeply sorry’ for those affected by hospital dirty water scandal

John Swinney has said he is “deeply sorry” to those who have been affected by the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) water scandal.

The First Minister had appeared on BBC’s Sunday Morning With Laura Kuenssberg, who mentioned that between 2017 and 2021 more than 80 children developed infections because of issues around dirty water at the hospital.

Host Ms Kuenssberg asked Mr Swinney if he had apologised to the families of those who became ill or died at a meeting on Saturday, to which replied: “Of course I did, yes.”

It came after some bereaved families had claimed the First Minister did not apologise.

Mr Swinney also said: “I think the SNP government responded to the concerns of members of the public by the establishment of a public inquiry which was preceded also by individual case reviews of the circumstances and the treatment of individuals and then in the here and now, where issues arise, where there are problems, the Scottish government, through NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is addressing those issues.”

In a statement issued by the First Minister later on Sunday, he said: “I expressed my sincere sorrow and regret during the long, and at times emotional, call with families.

“It was primarily an opportunity for them to tell me their experiences and for me to listen but I also tried to communicate to them how sorry I was about their experiences.

“I have obviously not communicated that effectively so I want to be crystal clear today: I am deeply sorry for the issues that families have gone through.

“Their pain, trauma and suffering is unimaginable and I have said the conversation on Thursday was the start of a wider discussion to help families get the answers they deserve, beyond the work of the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry.”