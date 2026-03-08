Ian Huntley’s daughter says ‘flush his ashes down the toilet’

Soham killer Ian Huntley’s daughter said she felt “relieved” when she was told his life support was turned off and thinks his ashes should be flushed down the toilet.

The 52-year-old died in hospital after being attacked in the workshop of HMP Frankland, Durham, on February 26.

Huntley, who murdered Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002, had been on life support in hospital after being hit repeatedly over the head by an inmate armed with a metal bar.

Samantha Bryan, 27, told The Sun On Sunday: “We should flush his ashes down the toilet.”

Huntley killed best friends Holly Wells, left, and Jessica Chapman (Handout/PA)

His life support was switched off at lunchtime on Friday after brain tests showed he was in a vegetative state, The Sun reported, and he was confirmed dead on Saturday.

Murderer and rapist Anthony Russell, 43, reportedly attacked Huntley.

Ms Bryan said: “He shouldn’t have the dignity of a funeral and grave. I will not be going. A funeral is pointless for a man like him.”

She was told by her mother that his life support had been turned off.

Ms Bryan, from Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, told The Sun On Sunday: “I felt relieved. I didn’t cry. I smiled. I was over the moon to be honest.”

Her mother Katie Bryan, 45, also told The Sun On Sunday that she had considered seeing him in hospital in recent days to “make sure it was him” as a part of her “feared this was an elaborate hoax in order to give him a new identity and protect him”.

She is glad Huntley will never meet their daughter, she said, adding: “I feared he’d come looking for us one day — both of us. Now I don’t have to live in fear anymore.”

Huntley was attacked in HMP Frankland (PA)

Durham Constabulary said in a statement on Saturday: “A man who was attacked at HMP Frankland in Durham last week has died in hospital this morning.

“Ian Huntley, 52, was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident in the workshop on the morning of Thursday February 26.

“A police investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

“A file is being prepared for the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration for charges.”

Huntley murdered Holly and Jessica after they left a family barbecue to buy sweets in Soham, Cambridgeshire, on August 4 2002. He dumped their bodies in a ditch 10 miles away.

They were not found for 13 days, sparking a search involving hundreds of police officers.

At the time, Huntley lived with Maxine Carr who was a teaching assistant at Holly and Jessica’s primary school.

He denied murdering the two 10-year-olds but was convicted after a trial at the Old Bailey in 2003.

Ian Huntley was convicted in 2003 (PA)

Carr gave Huntley a false alibi and was jailed for 21 months for perverting the course of justice.

She is now living under a new identity.

The former school caretaker’s life sentence recommended he serve at least 40 years for the Soham murders.

Russell was sentenced to a whole-life tariff in 2021 for the murders of Julie Williams, 58, and her son David Williams, 32, at separate flats in Coventry, and pregnant 31-year-old Nicole McGregor, who was found in woodland near Leamington Spa three days later.

Russell also raped Ms McGregor.