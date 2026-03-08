Dozens of trains cancelled after fire near Glasgow Central station

Train passengers are facing major disruption after a fire broke out near Glasgow Central railway station.

Dozens of trains were cancelled on Sunday evening following the blaze at a building in Union Street.

National Rail said part of the station will be closed until further notice.

No trains will run to or from the high-level platforms at Scotland’s busiest station, and trains that run through the low-level platforms will be accessible only from the Hope Street entrance.

Passengers are told to expect disruption on the routes that are continuing to operate until the end of the day.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 3.46pm on Sunday, March 8, to reports of a building fire on Union Street, Glasgow.

“At its height, nine fire appliances and specialist resources were mobilised to the area, where firefighters are currently working to extinguish a fire affecting the ground floor of a four-storey building.

“There are no reported casualties, and crews remain at the scene.”

Some ticket acceptance is in place, with Avanti West Coast passengers able to use their tickets at no extra cost on LNER services between Edinburgh and London King’s Cross.