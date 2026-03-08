Demonstrators gather outside Iranian embassy in support of war

Around 200 demonstrators gathered outside the Iranian embassy in central London to show their support for the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The demonstrators stood behind barriers across the road from the embassy next to Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon, shouting “shame on you, shame on you”.

Many waved old Iranian flags, which were replaced after the Iranian revolution, featuring a lion and a sun representing ancient Iranian history and royalty.

Others held US and Israeli flags, and portraits of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu which read “We Trust You”.

Several protesters were holding pictures of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the war’s opening air strikes last Saturday.

Parisa Ashkboos, 47, and her mother Zari, 67, who are Iranian, travelled from Leicester on Sunday to attend the demonstration.

Holding a former Iranian flag and an Israeli flag, Parisa Ashkboos said: “We want the world to hear us and see we are with the war, and we know this war is good for us.”

Speaking of the Iranian government, she said: “The regime is a terrorist regime.”

Ms Ashkboos added: “Thankfully, Israel and America decided to help us, to be our saviour, and we are so thankful to them.

“We are delighted that somebody decided to do something, because we just couldn’t give more death. We just couldn’t.”

Dozens of cars and motorcycles decorated with old Iranian flags drove past the protesters outside the embassy throughout the afternoon, roaring their engines and honking their horns.

Soby Amiri, 37, who attended the demonstration with his family, said the death of the late ayatollah was “the price you have to pay for freedom”.

He said: “Me and all my family decided to come to show our presence and support.

“So maybe the UK government can recognise that actually most Iranians are very happy and supportful of what’s happening in Iran right now.

“Unfortunately, blood has been shed, but this government will now live without killing more innocent people.

“This is the price you have to pay for freedom.”

Reyhan Sadeghi, 61, said she was “so thankful to the US and Israel” for the strikes on Iran.

Holding a picture of Mr Trump and Mr Netanyahu, she said: “We are so happy.

“We are thankful to the US and Israel, for fighting for us, for helping us. Because they are.”

Asked about the death of the late ayatollah, she said: “We are happy. We are over the moon, and we are dancing.”

Pointing at the Iranian embassy across the road, she added: “This is the embassy of the Islamic Republic.”

Dozens of police officers were present at the protest and around the Iranian embassy on Sunday afternoon, after the Metropolitan Police said it had stepped up patrols across London ahead of several demonstrations and gatherings over the weekend.

Outside the embassy, protesters cheered and applauded as people marching with The Lion Guard of Iran walked past on their way to the Israeli embassy a few streets away.

Protesters dispersed around 5.30pm, after conditions were put in place by the Metropolitan Police earlier on Sunday.