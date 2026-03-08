Covid bereaved families ‘let down and abandoned’ on day of reflection

Bereaved families have said they feel “let down and abandoned” by the Government on the annual Covid-19 day of reflection, six years on from the pandemic.

At a commemoration event at the National Covid Memorial Wall in central London on Sunday, bereaved families laid flowers and candles and observed a minute of silence at midday to remember the people who died with Covid-19.

Fran Hall, 65, lost her husband Steve Mead, 65, just three weeks after they had got married in late 2020.

She told a crowd of bereaved people gathered at the wall: “We have been let down and abandoned, just as the people who are represented by the hearts on the wall have been let down and abandoned.

“On the day of reflection, where is a statement from our Prime Minister?

“Where is recognition by the royal family?

“Where is a day of national mourning for more than a quarter of a million people?

“A quarter of a million people died from Covid, and the world just carries on.”

She added: “Most people don’t know that today is the day of reflection, most people have no idea. The state don’t care.”

Some bereaved people added names on the wall (PA/Stefan Rousseau)

The 500 metre-long memorial stretches alongside the River Thames, directly opposite the Houses of Parliament in Westminster.

More than 250,000 red hearts were individually hand-painted on the wall, each representing a person who died in the UK with Covid-19 as a direct cause of death.

Mrs Hall is part of The Friends of the Wall, a group of volunteers who meet every Friday to maintain the memorial and repaint faded hearts, including some with “Mum”, “Dad” and “We miss you x” written on them.

This year’s day of remembrance comes after the final public hearings in the UK Covid-19 Inquiry – which was formally launched in 2022 – were held last week.

Bereaved families have vowed to keep fighting for justice in memory of their loved ones as the final witness testimony was heard, and there are several more inquiry reports due to be published this year and next.

Bereaved families gathered at the wall, directly opposite the Houses of Parliament (PA/Stefan Rousseau)

At least 248,000 people in the UK have died with Covid-19 listed as a cause of death, according to the latest available data published by the UK’s statistics agencies.

After the short memorial ceremony on Sunday afternoon, Mrs Hall told the Press Association: “We felt that it was important to give bereaved people an opportunity to come to the wall and be together, and to remember the persons who died.

“We are deeply and bitterly disappointed with the Government’s lack of efforts to do anything.

“As far as the day of reflection is concerned, we feel that a quarter of a million of people who died from the virus that affected all of us so badly should be recognised with a national day of mourning.”

She added: “And I think if someone had told me 10 years ago that a quarter of a million people in this country would die and they wouldn’t be honoured by the Government, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

Two representatives from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, who helped fund the event, were present on Sunday.

Some people threw flowers into the Thames (PA/Stefan Rousseau)

Other remembrance events, including ceremonies and gatherings, were held across the UK on the weekend.

On Sunday, Caerphilly County Borough Council in Wales hosted people at the Ynys Hywel Covid Memorial Woodland, with an informal guided walk and a minute’s silence.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, live music, poetry and reflective speeches took place at Belfast City Hall.

On Saturday in Scotland, a gathering was held at the Sails Sculpture in Glasgow Green where there was also a minute’s silence.

At the National Covid Memorial Wall in London, volunteers and bereaved families will gather again on Sunday March 29 to mark the fifth anniversary of the wall, take a Walk of Memories and display around 2,500 photos of the people who died from Covid-19.