Commonwealth a ‘precious’ institution in a ‘fragmented’ world – Charles

The King has praised the “precious” Commonwealth, describing it as a forum for “honest discussion” aimed at improving the lives of billions in an “increasingly fragmented” world.

Charles has also used his Commonwealth Day message to highlight how the institution has “untapped potential for prosperous trade between trusting partners”.

His words to the 56 member states of the family of nations were released ahead of Monday’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Charles and Camilla attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey in 2025 (Aaron Chown/PA)

The King and Queen will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and 1,800 guests at the annual event.

Charles, head of the Commonwealth, said in his written message: “In a world that can feel increasingly fragmented, this voluntary union of free association remains rare and precious – a forum for open and honest discussion and debate to help improve the lives of the nearly three billion people who call our member states home.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and senior members of his Cabinet are expected to attend alongside High Commissioners and young people.

Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner, an ambassador for the Royal Commonwealth Society which stages the event, will give an address and there will be a reflection from former Strictly Come Dancing judge Oti Mabuse and a poem from Selina Tusitala Marsh, the inaugural Commonwealth Poet Laureate.

Charles also says in his message: “Our Commonwealth of Nations holds untapped potential for prosperous trade between trusting partners. With nearly two-thirds of our population under the age of 30, we are a family defined by youth and possibility.

The Prince of Wales speaks to a guest during a previous Commonwealth Day Service (Henry Nicholls/PA)

“It is our shared responsibility to ensure that they inherit not only hope and ambition, but also a world in which they can flourish.

“That inheritance depends upon the health of our planet and on the restoration of the natural world on which we depend. Across so many parts of our Commonwealth climate change is not an abstract or distant threat, but a lived reality.

“The stewardship of nature, the protection of oceans and forests, and the pursuit of prosperity secured in harmony with the natural world are duties we owe not only to one another, but to generations yet unborn.”

As head of the Commonwealth, Charles issues an annual message to the 56 member nations which will hold their biennial Commonwealth meeting this year during the first week of November in the capital of Antigua and Barbuda.

Inspired by the meeting’s theme – accelerating partnerships and investment for a prosperous commonwealth – the service will celebrate collaboration as the defining strength of the modern family of nations.

Among the congregation will be Commonwealth high commissioners, young people and leading voices from the creative community.

The service will feature artistic moments, including the world premiere of the Commonwealth Symphony, composed by Rekesh Chauhan, and a bespoke dance collaboration between the Royal Ballet School and Sapnay Entertainments, uniting classical ballet and Bollywood in an expression of cross-cultural partnership.

Other performers include a Scottish ceilidh band, the Melodians Steel Orchestra and further special reflections and readings from guests.