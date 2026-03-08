Clumber spaniel named Bruin crowned best in show at Crufts

A Clumber spaniel named Bruin has been crowned best in show at Crufts 2026 at the NEC in Birmingham.

Four-year-old Bruin, from Somerset, beat 18,000 dogs from around the world over the last four days to claim the show’s top honour on Sunday.

Bruin, handled by Lee Cox, was the winner of the Gundog group earlier in the show.

It is the first time a Clumber spaniel has won best in show since 1991.

The spaniel was chosen by judge Tamas Jakkel, beating the winners of six other groups to bag the trophy.

Bruin on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Cox said: “It’s just amazing, I mean, what can I say? I can’t believe it. Thank you so much.

“It’s just wonderful for this breed. You know, it’s just a… for the first time in my life, I’m speechless.”

He added: “He’s just, he’s a dog of a lifetime, he really, really is. He’s very, very special. I absolutely adore him. And he adores me.”

Mr Cox then joked “I think he wants to eat your microphone”, before adding “he’s just wonderful”.

Asked what his character is like, Mr Cox said: “Bit of a diva, a bit like me really, likes his own way, very chilled, but will never, ever let me down. Never lets me down.”

Earlier he described Bruin as a “walking cartoon character in a fluffy white coat”.

A four-year-old petit basset griffon vendeen named Meghan, from Croatia – who earlier won the Hound group, was named reserve dog.

Jannine Edgar, chief executive of the Royal Kennel Club, said: “Congratulations to Bruin and Lee for closing this year’s competition with a truly outstanding win and for taking home the prestigious best in show title.

“Their connection and skill in the ring have shone throughout, making them thoroughly deserving champions.

“We also extend our congratulations to all the finalists. Each dog, handler and owner should feel extremely proud of reaching such an iconic final.

“Crufts continues to be adored by dog lovers worldwide, and it has been wonderful to welcome so many competitors from around the globe this year.

“We’ve celebrated the extraordinary bond between dogs and their handlers across every competition and activity.

“Thank you to everyone involved for helping make Crufts the remarkable event that it is.”