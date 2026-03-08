Boy, 11, critically ill following Belfast road collision

An 11-year-old boy is critically ill in hospital following a road collision in Belfast.

Police said a grey BMW X5 and the child, who was a pedestrian, were involved in the incident in the Shankill Road on Saturday evening.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene, but has since been released.

A police spokesperson said they are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the collision which happened close to the junction with Boundary Street at approximately 7.25pm on Saturday.

“The boy was taken to hospital following the collision where he remains in a critical condition at this time,” they said.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has been released on bail pending further police inquiries.

“Police inquiries are continuing, and officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have recorded footage which could assist with the investigation, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1365 07/03/26.”