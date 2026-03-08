Arrests made as fans clash on Ibrox pitch after Celtic knock Rangers out of cup

A number of arrests have been made as fans clashed on the Ibrox pitch after Celtic knocked Rangers out of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup on penalties.

The Scottish Football Association has launched an investigation after Celtic and Rangers fans clashed following the visitors’ shoot-out triumph.

Celtic secured a 4-2 shoot-out victory after the goalless draw before dozens of their fans invaded the pitch. That sparked an invasion from hundreds of Rangers supporters and missiles were thrown as police and stewards moved to form a barrier.

Police Scotland said in a statement on Sunday evening that a number of arrests have already been made and that officers and members of the public had been injured.

The statement added that police will now work with both clubs and the Scottish Football Association to carry out an investigation.

Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen said: “The behaviour of a number of supporters at the Scottish Cup quarter final between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox today was shameful. It must be condemned by everyone involved in football and wider society.

“A number of arrests have already been made, and Police Scotland will now work with both clubs and the Scottish Football Association to carry out a robust investigation following the scenes on the pitch at the conclusion of the match.

“Officers and stewards were faced with extreme hostility and violence over a sustained period, with many individuals having armed themselves with items clearly intended to cause harm.

“Officers and members of the public have been injured in this despicable display and I want to express my thanks to all officers and staff deployed.

“The investigation will also include the actions of some supporters who entered the Broomloan Road stand without tickets before the match started, forcing delays in the security operation and the turnstiles to be closed for a period of time.

“I would also urge anyone with information about who was involved in disorder before, during or after the match to get in touch with Police Scotland on 101.”