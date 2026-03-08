70% of adults without a licence say learning to drive is unaffordable
Some seven in 10 British adults without a full driving licence say learning to drive is currently unaffordable, according to a survey.
The figure is even higher among younger people, with 76% of 18 to 29-year-olds without a licence saying driving lessons are financially out of reach, the poll for car insurer Prima found.
Overall, 38% said the cost of driving lessons was the biggest deterrent to learning to drive.
Some 32% were put off by the price of buying a car and 15% said the cost of car insurance was the main barrier to learning to drive.
Almost half (45%) said they would consider learning to drive if it became significantly cheaper.
Nick Ielpo, UK country manager at Prima, said: “For a growing number of people, driving is no longer a symbol of freedom – it’s a financial stretch too far.
“Between lessons, buying a car and insuring it, the upfront and ongoing costs are pricing many people out before they even start.”
Find Out Now surveyed 1,134 adults who do not hold a full driving licence between January 21 and 23.