70% of adults without a licence say learning to drive is unaffordable

Some seven in 10 British adults without a full driving licence say learning to drive is currently unaffordable, according to a survey.

The figure is even higher among younger people, with 76% of 18 to 29-year-olds without a licence saying driving lessons are financially out of reach, the poll for car insurer Prima found.

Overall, 38% said the cost of driving lessons was the biggest deterrent to learning to drive.

Some 32% were put off by the price of buying a car and 15% said the cost of car insurance was the main barrier to learning to drive.

Almost half (45%) said they would consider learning to drive if it became significantly cheaper.

Nick Ielpo, UK country manager at Prima, said: “For a growing number of people, driving is no longer a symbol of freedom – it’s a financial stretch too far.

“Between lessons, buying a car and insuring it, the upfront and ongoing costs are pricing many people out before they even start.”

Find Out Now surveyed 1,134 adults who do not hold a full driving licence between January 21 and 23.