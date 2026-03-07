US bomber lands in UK as Iran war enters eighth day

The Middle East war has entered its eighth day as an American bomber landed in Britain amid US warnings of a “surge” in strikes on Iran.

The 146ft B-1 Lancer arrived at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Friday evening after Sir Keir Starmer granted permission for “defensive” US action against Iranian missile sites from UK bases.

A second Government charter flight carrying British citizens from Oman landed at Gatwick Airport at 12.30am on Saturday as efforts to help people trapped in the war zone continue.

Questions linger over the UK’s future role in the conflict, with Foreign Secretary David Lammy suggesting RAF jets could legally strike Iranian missile sites being used to attack British interests in the Middle East.

A Rockwell B-1 Lancer has arrived in the UK (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In a call with Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman on Friday, the Prime Minister said the UK stands ready to help defend the country should it be needed.

It comes after Britain was criticised by allies over its response to the crisis, particularly over the defence of Cyprus, where a UK base was struck by a drone earlier this week.

Air defence destroyer HMS Dragon is not expected to sail to the eastern Mediterranean until next week while France and Greece have already deployed military assets to defend the island.

One reason it is taking some time to prepare the Type 45 destroyer is because it is being equipped to remain at sea for several months if required, rather than rushed into the eastern Mediterranean for a short period.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch will renew her attack on the UK’s response to the war in a speech on Saturday, when she is expected to say that “allies feel they can no longer rely on us”.

Sir Keir has defended his decision not to permit America to use British bases in the opening assault against the Tehran regime, suggesting it could have been unlawful and arguing the Government must keep a “cool head.”

The Prime Minister agreed on Sunday to allow the US to strike Iran defensively from Fairford and Diego Garcia, an island in the Indian Ocean.

Sir Keir Starmer has allowed ‘defensive’ US strikes on Iranian missile sites from UK bases (PA)

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth has warned that strikes were “about to surge dramatically”, referring to “more fighter squadrons, more defensive capabilities and more bomber pulses more frequently.”

President Donald Trump demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” as Israeli warplanes pounded Tehran and Beirut and Iran launched another wave of retaliatory strikes against Israel and Gulf countries on Friday.

More flights to the UK are expected to be announced over the coming days.

Qatar Airways said on Friday evening that it would operate a “limited relief corridor” with flights from Doha on Saturday to Heathrow, Paris, Madrid, Rome and Frankfurt.

Etihad Airways announced on Friday it would be resuming a “limited commercial flight schedule” until March 19, including flights to and from Abu Dhabi to Heathrow, Manchester and Dublin.

More than 160,000 people in the region have registered their presence with the Foreign Office as the crisis has deepened.